"Need more low stakes drama like this" - Netizens still reacting to pig racing YouTube channel after it featured a CGI pig host in January 2025

The YouTube channel League of Pigs, known for its pig racing content that boasts around 126K subscribers, faced some fuss after uploading a video in January 2025. While the video featured the typical pig race content, it also included a CGI-rendered pig lip-syncing the commentary. The use of the animated version of the pig naturally sparked some interesting comments from the viewers.

Ad

The original YouTube video has over 40,000 views and nearly 500 comments, with a significant portion of the discussion centered on the use of the CGI pig. The situation found its way to r/youtubedrama yesterday (March 6, 2025), which garnered some comical reactions:

"I need more low stakes drama like this, like the “gday curd nerds” guy p*ssing off the italians with his parmesan," said u/othelloisblack

Ad

Trending

While the subreddit is usually filled with serious situations and allegations, the shift in drama naturally led to some lighthearted jest:

"This is why I mod this sub. I want this to be the top post of all-time here," said u/FlowersByTheStreet

"It's up there with the Marble League as one of the best weird alternative sports channels on YouTube," said u/trump_on_acid

Ad

"This is the drama I'm here for! Random weird storm in a tea cup drama that isn't just about racists, groomers and 'phobes,' said u/AzathothsAlarmClock

"LMAO this is some top tier sh*t," said u/MrSpidops

While the comments in the r/youtubedrama were mostly in jest, longtime viewers of the League of Pigs channel were upset at the use of the CGI host. One user wrote:

Ad

"I don’t know how I feel about this…my favourite part of this channel is how professional the commentary feels, like a real racing commentator on tv. The avatar thing makes it look like a kids show."

Here are some other comments from the original video:

Use of CGI-pig sparks criticism from viewers (Image via YouTube/@League of Pigs)

Who is the League of Pigs? Pig racing YouTube channel explored

Pig or animal racing channels may not be the most mainstream content on YouTube, but League of Pigs is certainly one of the leading names in this niche. As described, the channel primarily showcases pigs racing across various tracks and DIY racecourses.

Ad

The pigs featured in the races belong to a farmhouse, possibly owned by the YouTuber. Some of the well-known pigs have amusing names, including Hoshi Oinku, Piggy Smalls, Ginger Hamilton, and more.

Ad

The channel features the creator hosting races among the pigs, with some competitions featuring obstacles like haystacks and small hurdles. Viewers unfamiliar with the channel might be surprised at how fast these pigs can run.

Despite having 126K subscribers, some League of Pigs videos have amassed hundreds of thousands of views. One video, New Pig Race Track - The Oval Circuit, has garnered over 1.4 million views, making it the channel’s most-watched video.

Ad

Ad

The YouTube channel hasn't uploaded a new video in over a month following the criticism regarding the use of the CGI pig commentator.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback