"A sad day for Twitch" - Fans divided by the Amazon-owned platform unbanning controversial streamer Frogan

Controversial streamer Morgan "Frogan" has been unbanned from Twitch after four weeks and two days. The content creator was suspended for the first time on Twitch on October 22, 2024. She eventually took to X to reveal the reason for her Twitch ban, stating that the platform deemed her actions "targeted hateful conduct".

Commenting on the situation, Frogan wrote on October 22, 2024:

"30-day ban for saying people like bottom-of-the-barrel hummus but other people get 2 weeks for advocating for the genocide of Palestinians. Got it."

Earlier today (November 21, 2024), an automated X account, @StreamerBans, informed the online community that she had been unbanned from Twitch.

Expand Tweet

Trending

While many fans were delighted by the update, some netizens seemed dissatisfied. X user @LunaLaVinci commented:

"A sad day for Twitch," remarked the X user.

One netizens voiced their discontent with the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform, writing:

"Twitch is a s**t hole rn (right now) with streamers like her are getting unbanned, and people like Hasan still aren't..." X user @AdinRossVods wrote.

X user @FortnitePV2 believed that Twitch should issue a "lifetime ban" to Frogan:

"Should be (a) lifetime ban," the X user said.

On the other hand, several fans were thrilled to see the 27-year-old's account being reinstated:

"She hadn't done anything wrong in the first place," X user @Solitarymaninbk said.

Expand Tweet

What did Frogan do? Twitch streamer's recent controversies revisited

On October 21, 2024, Frogan made headlines when she expressed her views on the United States military. In a viral video, the Just Chatting content creator expressed how she hoped that those serving in the US military would develop Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD):

"I have no pity at all for any f**king soldiers! I will never, ever have any f**king pity for any f**king soldiers! US military? Boo-f**king-who! I hope you get PTSD. You know? The ones, I'm like, whatever about, the US soldiers, are the ones that acknowledge that what they did was wrong. They didn't know back then. Whatever, you're the person in my book."

The following day (October 22, 2024), another video featuring Frogan surfaced on social media, showcasing her and other Twitch streamers of Arab descent ranking prominent internet personalities on a tier list. The lowest tier, called "LOVES SABRA," included content creators such as Ethan Klein, Zack "Asmongold," and Nico "Sneako," among others.

This was the alleged reason behind Twitch banning Frogan's channel for four weeks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback