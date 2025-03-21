“About to turn into a GREEK GOD” - Fans react as Fousey unveils physique after fasting for 20 days

  • home icon
By Shreyan Mukherjee
Modified Mar 21, 2025 06:53 GMT
Fousey reveals his 20-day water-only fasting physique (Image via X/@fousey)
Kick star Yousef "Fousey" has revealed his physique after fasting for 20 consecutive days during the month of Ramadan. As a practicing Muslim, Fousey observes the traditional fasting practice, which allows for a pre-dawn meal (suhoor) and a sundown meal (iftar). However, the streamer has chosen to take his fasting to another level by consuming only water.

Fousey claims to have not consumed any calories for 20 straight days and aims to continue this regimen for another 10 days. He shared a before-and-after comparison of his 30-day water-fasting challenge, which can be found below.

Fousey is currently hosting a 30-day water-only fasting challenge (Image via X/@fousey)
His physical transformation naturally garnered several comments from his fan base.

"Fousey about to turn into a GREEK GOD everyone talking mess wouldn’t last 3 days," @Capsizing__ said on X.
"The amount of mental fortitude it would take to not eat for 20 days is insane!" @Zherkatrix wrote.

There were also some concerns related to his health.

"I’m very curious if he’s been checking his blood sugar levels during this," @Sleepytime831 posted.
Others just appreciated the effort.

"Home Stretch. What’s that first meal gonna be?! @slime_jpg asked.
"This takes crazy mental and physical strength to accomplish," @NotedPine wrote.
"Now I can get behind this kind of content," @MONITOR_AE posted.

"Sickening what has happened to my body" - Fousey reacts to his body transformation after fasting for 20 straight days

As mentioned earlier, Fousey is currently undertaking a 30-day water-only fasting challenge on his Kick channel. Having gone without food for 20 days, he has naturally shed some pounds.

Speaking about his experience, the streamer said:

"If you compare my pictures from Day 1 to where I am now on Day 20, it is maddening, absolutely sickening what has happened to my body in such a short amount of time."
The content creator clarified that he undertook this challenge not to get in shape but as a way to cope with his internal struggles:

"I have never been one consistent version of myself and I could no longer live like that. So what I wanted to do was rid myself of everything that made me who I am on the inside, all the toxins, all the chemicals, all the BS I consumed."
Fousey's Kick channel currently has over 289K followers.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
