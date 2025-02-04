Adin Ross claims Grammys shouldn't be taken seriously because Travis Scott did not win Album of the Year in 2019

Over the years, Kick streamer Adin Ross has grown popular in the hip-hop space. During Christmas 2024, the streamer conducted a charity stream with Toronto legend Aubrey "Drake" Graham. Recently, he spoke for another hip-hop megastar and frequent Drake collaborator, Travis Scott, whose 2024 album, Utopia, was nominated for Best Rap Album at the 66th Grammys.

Although nominated, Scott lost the award to Killer Mike's Micheal. This time around, while reacting to the 2025 award show, Adin recollected the 2019 Grammys, where Travis faced a similar incident, getting his critically acclaimed Astroworld record snubbed by Cardi B's Invasion of Privacy.

Essentially, Adin Ross thought that the Recording Academy could not be taken seriously because of this incident:

"Yo, I don't know why people think the Grammys [are] serious when Travis Scott's Astroworld lost to Cardi B's Invasion of Privacy. Why do we still glorify the Grammys after that?"

Back when this happened, Travis Scott fans felt that Astroworld was more deserving of the award, leading to widespread discussions on social media platforms. Some fans expressed dissatisfaction, suggesting Scott was "robbed" of the accolade.

"Travis Scott dropped the best album": Adin Ross defends Scott against the Grammys

As seen in the clip, Adin Ross disapproved of the Recording Academy's decision on this matter. He felt that, at the time, Travis was the clear winner and deserved the Grammy over his fellow nominees:

"Travis Scott arguably dropped the best album in years."

For context, Travis has been nominated for 10 Grammy Awards throughout his career but has yet to secure a win. His nominations span various categories, including Best Rap Album for Astroworld and Best Melodic Rap Performance for Highest in the Room. Despite this, Scott has expressed frustration over the lack of wins.

During a performance following the 2024 Grammy Awards, he altered lyrics to highlight being "slept on 10 times," referencing his ten nominations without a win.

The streamer then expressed appreciation for Travis' Utopia, claiming that despite being a good record, it did not meet Astroworld standards:

"How does Travis not have... Even Utopia. Look, I liked Utopia, but it's nowhere near as good as Astroworld."

Bottom line, Adin Ross urged his viewers to stop holding the Grammys to such a high standard:

"Stop glorifying the Grammys... We all know it's bullsh*t. I'm sorry, but it is. It's just a stupid award system, it's very biased."

In other news, Adin Ross invited Twitch streamer and political commentator, HasanAbi, for a conversation to settle their long-standing disagreements.

