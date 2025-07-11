Adin Ross' friend Cuffem banned from Kick after doing "lean mukbang" livestream

Streamer and Adin Ross' friend, Cameron "Cuffem," has been banned from Kick after hosting what he called a "lean mukbang" livestream. On July 10, 2025, the content creator hosted a Just Chatting broadcast, during which he planned to consume lean in front of thousands of live viewers.

For those unfamiliar, lean, also known as the "purple drank," is a recreational drug made by combining Codeine cough syrup and soda, usually Sprite. Consuming this drink is said to cause euphoria, relaxation, dizziness, and loss of coordination.

Before starting to make the concoction, Cuffem claimed that everything he was doing on the Kick stream was "fake" and that he was doing it "for content":

"All right, by the way, chat, this is all fake. I'm just calling them these names for the content. Okay? This is all fake. It's not real, obviously, my n***a. Why would I do this? You know what I'm saying? I'm sober. You know what I'm saying?"

When accessing Cuffem's Kick channel, as of this writing, a 404 error message appears, stating that the platform "can't find the page." For those unaware, this appears whenever a streamer gets suspended from the website:

"404. Oops, something went wrong. We can't find the page you're looking for."

Error message that appears when trying to access the Kick streamer's channel (Image via kick.com/cuffem)

"It wasn't real lean" - Adin Ross pleads with Kick to unban his friend Cuffem

Adin Ross has spoken up about Cuffem's ban from Kick. During his livestream on the same day, the Florida native pleaded with the Stake-backed platform to reinstate his friend's account, claiming that the lean that the streamer consumed on his broadcast "wasn't real":

"F**k drugs. F**k lean, first of all. But I can vouch, and I can tell you guys it wasn't real lean. We bought it off eBay. We bought proper lean off eBay, so therefore, Kick, if you can please unban him. He made it very clear. You know, we're not violating the terms of service. I can pull it up on stream. Chat's even saying, 'We know,' 'facts.' I mean, dude, I'm just being real with you guys. Like, it's fake. Why the f**k would a father, he's a father, why would he sip lean? You know what I mean? He's a dad. Like, come on. He's a hard-working person."

Cuffem has yet to issue a statement regarding this Kick ban.

