Adin Ross gives Kick CEO an ultimatum to "make things right" after Ed Craven accused him of engagement farming

Streamer Adin Ross officially joined Kick in March 2023 after signing what he called the "biggest streaming deal of any creator" at the time. This move followed his permanent ban from Twitch in February 2023. While the exact terms of the deal remain undisclosed, it was speculated to be highly lucrative, potentially involving equity in the platform.

Kick, backed by the online casino Stake and co-founded by Ed "Eddie" Craven, saw potential in Adin and offered him opportunities to grow. The year 2024 has been the streamer's most successful on the platform yet, especially considering he broke records hosting a stream with American President Donald Trump. In November, the streamer's relationship with the platform turned sour.

It all started with Adin disassociating himself from Kick online, removing references to the platform from his bio, and questioning his future on the platform via a series of posts on X. Now, following a statement from Eddie accusing Adin of "engagement farming," the streamer responded with an ultimatum.

Adin clapped back at the Kick co-founder and said that he would give him one last chance before he exposed him to the world:

"I’m gonna enjoy UFC and give you one last chance to make things right privately with me before I tell and show the world the real you."

What did Kick's Eddie Craven say about Adin Ross?

In a recent livestream, Eddie was asked by a viewer in chat about Adin's current status with Kick:

"I don't think Adin left Kick. He's good at what he does... like doing the drama stuff, getting all of the engagement farming. I have not heard anything about anyone leaving Kick. I'll let the Twitter stuff do the Twitter stuff."

He then went on to question where Adin would take his talents if he decided to leave the platform:

"Where the f**k's Adin gonna go to? Adin's banned from Twitch. Is he going to go to f**king Rumble? He's got no where to go, (Laughs) F**king Adin."

As of this writing, Adin Ross's channel is still available on Kick, and his last stream was on October 22, 2024.

In other news, during Donald Trump's post-election victory speech in November 2024, UFC President Dana White gave a shout-out to Adin Ross.

