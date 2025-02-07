Adin Ross stands up to Kanye West's post on X where the rapper said Hitler was "fresh"

Kick streamer Adin Ross recently took a stand against Chicago-based rapper and hip-hop legend, Kanye "Ye" West. For context, Ye recently sparked significant controversy with a series of inflammatory posts on social media. In these posts, he expressed admiration for Adolf Hitler, stating, "I'm a Nazi, I love Hitler", and made antisemitic remarks.

Adin did not take too kindly to Kanye's quips against the Jewish community. In one particular instance, the rapper appreciated Hitler's sense of style, calling him "fresh":

"Hitler was sooooo fresh"

Adin Ross claps back at Kanye West on X (Images via @kanyewest/X)

The Kick streamer responded to this, shooting Ye's thoughts on the German dictator down:

"No he wasn’t"

This is not the first time Ye has been involved in such controversy. In December 2022, he was suspended from X after posting a symbol combining a swastika and the Star of David, which Elon Musk labeled as "incitement to violence". His account was reinstated in July 2023 after assurances that he would refrain from sharing harmful content.

Jewish-origin streamer Adin Ross reacts to Kanye West's antisemitic statements on X

Adin seemed confused about Kanye's X outburst (Image via @AR15thed3mon/X)

It should be noted that Ross was born to Jewish parents and identifies as Jewish. The streamer apparently woke up to a barrage of racist posts from Kanye, and expressed his confusion on his alternate X account:

"Bro. w*f did I just wake up to?"

Throughout his career, Ross has engaged with topics related to his Jewish heritage. In December 2022, while talking to DJ Akademiks, the streamer spoke about the time he canceled his interview with Kanye.

"I said, 'Come on my stream, we're gonna do crazy numbers bro, at least anywhere from 400-500,000 live viewers for sure, we're breaking the internet'... [then] I said something that [made him think] I was an enemy."

Although Adin did not disclose what he said to the rapper exactly, he mentioned that later, Kanye called back upset:

"He said, 'Yo, you know, you Jews aren't going to tell me what I can and can't say'."

Adin then went on to say he defended his community in the conversation and stood up against Kanye:

"I can't have my platform come on and just say a bunch of sh*t about Jews."

