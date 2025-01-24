Andrew Tate and his brother are reportedly set to sue BBC News for $1 billion

Controversial social media personality Andrew Tate and his brother, Tristan Tate, are reportedly set to sue the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) for a whopping $1 billion. As per a post made on X by @DramaAlert, the lawsuit is supposedly being filed for "defamation" on the BBC's part against the Tate brothers.

This comes after Andrew Tate released a manifesto as the leader of the BRUV party in the United Kingdom, calling BBC a "rotten institution" and accusing it of "sexual abuse scandals", "allegations of child exploitation," and "reports of pornographic content."

Expand Tweet

Trending

Andrew and Tristan Tate are reportedly set to sue BBC for $1 billion for defamation

Expand Tweet

Andrew Tate and his brother, Tristan have both been in the news over the past few years for their ongoing legal battle over allegations of human trafficking and initiating a criminal gang to exploit women, with them being pursued by Romania's anti-organized crime agency, DIICOT.

However, a recent ruling by a Romanian appeals court declared that the human trafficking case could not go to trial due to certain legal and procedural irregularities by the prosecutors. However, the prosecutors can still present new evidence or amend the previous ones, as the case has been returned to them by the court.

An X account @tateupdatesx claimed that the Tate brothers may become recipients of $300 million if they are not taken to jail, although this information has not been officially confirmed.

Andrew Tate is known for making contentious statements online, often portraying himself as a proponent of masculinity while being critical of modern men for being "weak" or non-masculine.

As such, he recently reacted to Mark Zuckerberg's appearance on the JRE podcast hosted by Joe Rogan, in which the Meta owner talked about "culturally neutered" companies distancing themselves from masculine energy in the past years.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback