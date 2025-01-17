Asmongold compares Elon Musk to an "angry ex-girlfriend" for supposedly "soft-blocking" him on X amid POE 2 drama

During his latest Twitch broadcast on January 16, 2025, Zack "Asmongold" compared Elon Musk to an angry ex-girlfriend for supposedly soft-blocking him on X. For context, the gaming community is engrossed in the Path of Exile 2 drama between the two after the streamer joined other content creators in calling out the Tesla CEO for allegedly paying others to level up his character in the game.

The controversy escalated when Musk leaked DMs from Asmongold following the streamer's comments. The billionaire insinuated that the Twitch star was not in charge of his content and accused him of not being a skilled gamer.

Asmongold has since responded to the criticism of his gaming skills, calling the comment "uncalled for" in a reply on X. While streaming on January 16, 2025, he was asked by his viewers why Musk had unfollowed him on the platform. The streamer stated that he must have been soft-blocked, insinuating that Musk had likely blocked and unblocked him.

Trending

"I just compartmentalize everything. Why did he unfollow you? Um, I would assume that since I am not following him either right now, um, I would assume he soft-blocked me. Which means that he probably blocked me and then unblocked me. Which made it so that I don't follow him and he also doesn't follow me."

Expand Tweet

The content creator then compared Musk's supposed behavior to that of an "angry" ex-girlfriend:

"Now, I will have to tell you that the last time that happened to me was with an angry ex-girlfriend."

Elon Musk was flagged by community notes on X for saying Asmongold is not a good gamer

Elon Musk has been receiving a lot of backlash from the gaming/streaming community for his remarks about Asmongold. Political Twitch streamer HasanAbi even called him the most "thin-skinned" man for leaking the DMs and continuing the Path of Exile 2 controversy.

As mentioned earlier, apart from leaking DMs, Musk also claimed in a post on X that Asmongold was not good at video games. Ironically, the post has been flagged by the community notes on Musk's own website, which lists several accolades the Twitch streamer holds in World of Warcraft, with links from warcraftlogs.com.

Expand Tweet

Readers should note that Musk has not made any further comments about the Path of Exile 2 controversy since calling out the streamer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback