"Baby Bean passed away": VTuber Nimi Nightmare announces hiatus from content creation

English-speaking VTuber Nimi Nightmare has announced that she will be taking a break from content creation following a tragic update. She had earlier talked about how her cat, Baby Bean, had to undergo surgery. On March 9, 2025, she announced that her cat had sadly passed away.

Nimi's last stream was on February 27, 2025. It's unclear how long she will be away from streaming. The VTuber will likely provide updates through her social media pages. This is what Nimi Nightmare wrote after the tragic death of her cat:

"Baby Bean passed away. I'll be taking some more time off, please take care of yourselves and each other."

Her post also garnered numerous reactions from the VTubing and YouTube community. Fans flocked to her post to express their condolences:

"i am so sorry.. please take all the time you need," said @cumilq

"you are one of the best cat moms i know, and baby bean could not have been luckier to have spent the time with you that he did," wrote @fallenshadow_YT

"Oh my gosh Nimi I'm so sorry Take all the time you need, Bean was so lucky to have you," said @SinderVTuber

"you gave them an amazing life nimi," wrote @bignothingman

"so sorry for your loss nimi, sending you so much strength!" said @SugiAoki

What happened to VTuber Nimi Nightmare's cat, Baby Bean?

VTuber Nimi Nightmare, who debuted in January 2025, announced that she will be taking some time off the internet following the death of her pet cat, Baby Bean. In the recent past, Nimi has regularly updated her followers on her cat's health.

On February 24, 2025, she posted on X, revealing that Baby Bean had undergone surgery to remove cancer from his liver. The VTuber had then said that the initial results were positive:

"If you didn't see my stream, my kitty Baby Bean had a surgery to remove cancer on his liver and it went very well and he's lucky to be alive!"

Despite the positive update, on March 3, 2025, the VTuber revealed that her cat’s health had deteriorated and that the results of the surgery weren’t as positive as she had hoped:

"The results of Bean's surgery weren't as good as I'd hoped and the vet is still working on getting him a diagnosis and figuring out treatment."

Nimi Nightmare has over 500K subscribers on her YouTube channel, but she hasn’t streamed in nearly two weeks now.

