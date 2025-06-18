"Based": xQc's comments on "dumb f**k" Los Angeles protester being run over car goes viral

Kick and Twitch star Felix "xQc" has gone viral for his comments about a Los Angeles protester being run over by a car. On June 17, 2025, a one-minute-two-second clip from the French-Canadian personality's Kick livestream surfaced on X.

Ad

In it, xQc reacted to NBC News' TikTok video, showing an incident from June 15, 2025, when a vehicle ran over a protester during demonstrations in downtown Los Angeles, California.

When the former Overwatch pro saw the car driving away after running over the individual, he remarked:

"I mean, based. That is what it is. Based idea."

He then commented on other protesters' reactions to the incident:

"Oh, now they react? Oh! Oh, so when one of their dumb f**k massive burger is going to block thousands of f**king pounds of metal from moving, they go, 'Oh...' But when the only point of his object is to move forward, moves forward, and they go, 'Whoa! Whoa! Whoa, whoa, whoa! Whoa, whoa! That is crazy!' Come on, man. Really, dude?"

Ad

Trending

Ad

xQc responds to YouTuber accusing him of begging money from viewers despite being a multi-millionaire

During the same livestream, xQc came across YouTuber Danny Rayes' video, in which the latter accused him of begging money from viewers despite being a multi-millionaire.

While claiming that the streamer showed a QR Code and asked his followers to pay a $3 fee for a scooter, Danny Rayes said:

Ad

"Why are millionaire streamers always begging for money? Everyone knows that donating to them just to get some shout-outs literally does nothing, except make them more rich. But xQc, who is worth over $100 million, did not want to pay for his live scooter. So, he ended up holding the QR Code to his livestream so that he could get one of his fans to pay for the $3 fee for him."

Ad

Ad

Referring to Rayes as a "loser," xQc "debunked" his claims by saying:

"Nah. Okay, I'm going to debunk this. I'm going to debunk this f**king loser. Let me tell you, buddy, hey listen - opening up the app, downloading the app, making an account, doing all that would take what, 20 minutes? Right? How much does this cost? What, like, five bucks or whatever? Right? If I take 20 minutes, I already lost like 500 bucks, if you think about it. So, I'm trying to be cost-efficient, dumba**!"

Furthermore, the Laval, Quebec-born personality stated that fans who paid for him were eventually reimbursed, adding that they were "given extra (money) on top." The Twitch streamer added that he had "proof" to support his claims.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aarnesh Shrivastava Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music. Know More