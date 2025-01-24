Beast Games contestant faces racism allegation during an elimination challenge

The seventh episode of YouTube sensation MrBeast's highly anticipated Amazon Prime Video collaboration, Beast Games, was released on Thursday, January 23, and as usual, it involved some difficult choices and more contestant drama. The episode started with an elimination challenge that finalized the top 21 players, marking a step closer to the grand prize of $5 million.

The highlight of Episode 7 was the "Elimination Train", which involved Contestant 539, or "Akira", selecting three other contestants to be up for elimination. Controversy struck when Akira selected three African American females to fill up the slots and one of them, Contestant 952, found this selection a bit distasteful.

"Seems like it's all black females, what does that tell you? ('How do the three of you feel about Akira picking you?', asked MrBeast)... It's the microcosm of America, the black woman is always last."

Contestant chooses a Lamborgini over his fellow teammates on MrBeast's Beast Games

Beast Games has garnered significant attention for its intense challenges and substantial $5 million prize. However, beyond the physical demands, contestants face profound psychological challenges that test their mental resilience and emotional fortitude. A testament to this was the Elimination Train challenge.

Akira faced a difficult decision: he could either sacrifice his three selections or let a train destroy a brand-new Lamborghini, which would become his if he chose to eliminate the three. Eventually, perhaps affected by Contestant 952's remarks, he chose to save the Lamborghini. That said, he did acknowledge the three's contributions and hard work before sending them off.

For context, Contestant 952 previously won a $1.8 million island and even appeared alongside hip-hop artist Lil Yachty in another psychologically driven challenge during Episode 5.

Later on, Akira faced an even more agonizing decision. This time, he was forced to choose between saving his best friend, Colton, or sparing three other teammates along with a brand-new Tesla.

His decision, while heartfelt, came at a cost, reducing the contestant count to just 15 and leaving the remaining players grappling with the implications of his choice.

Beast Games has faced criticism for its approach to contestant welfare. Reports have surfaced alleging inadequate provision of food, water, and medical care, as well as instances of mistreatment. These allegations have culminated in a class-action lawsuit filed by five contestants.

