  "Better than exposing kids to buy chocolate": Fans react as AMP reportedly plans to start a skincare brand

"Better than exposing kids to buy chocolate": Fans react as AMP reportedly plans to start a skincare brand

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Modified Feb 18, 2025 06:40 GMT
AMP reportedly plans to reveal a skincare brand
AMP reportedly plans to start a skincare brand (Image via instagram.com/toneexclusive)

Popular streamer organization AMP, which stands for "Any Means Possible," has garnered attention on social media after reports surfaced suggesting that they plan to start a skincare brand. On February 18, 2025, verified X user @scubaryan_ shared three images showing AMP members previewing their new brand, TONE.

They posted:

"AMP previews their new possible skin care brand called “TONE” 👀"
As of this writing, a search for @toneexclusive on Instagram appears to confirm that the streamer collective is launching a brand called TONE. The Instagram bio also stated that additional information about the products would be shared on February 20, 2025.

The @toneexclusive account currently follows six accounts, all of which are affiliated with AMP. Here is the list of followers as of February 18, 2025:

  1. @ampexclusive (The organization's official Instagram account).
  2. @kaicenat (Kai Cenat's official Instagram account).
  3. @elfanum (Roberto "Fanum's" official Instagram account).
  4. @dukedennis (Duke Dennis' official Instagram account).
  5. @callmeagentzero (Din "Agent 00's" official Instagram account).
  6. @chrisnxtdoor_ (Chris "chrisnxtdoor's" official Instagram account).
A screenshot of TONE&#039;s official Instagram page, which currently boasts over 18.4k followers (Image via @toneexclusive)
A screenshot of TONE's official Instagram page, which currently boasts over 18.4k followers (Image via @toneexclusive)

Fans on X had a lot to say about the streamer collective's supposed upcoming venture:

"Honestly this is better than exposing kids to buy chocolate or lunch boxes 🙌😂," X user @netorisuko commented.
"AMP skincare? Yeah that is a cop," X user @suayrez wrote.
"No but that's a really well thought out name," X user @Zpeedycryptosol posted.
"Honestly this is great to create a skincare brand for men by men. If it helps with male hygiene it can be very profitable. I hope they talked to Korean skin care experts who are the best," X user @RebekahShaeee stated.
"I’m buying anything and everything Duke Dennis sells," X user @xgibus tweeted.

Kai Cenat tried to convince AMP members for a collective Hardcore Minecraft marathon livestream at the beginning of the year

On January 11, 2025, Kai Cenat made headlines when he attempted to persuade AMP members to participate in a collective Hardcore Minecraft marathon livestream. During his conversation with Fanum, the two-time Streamer of the Year award winner pitched his idea:

"I got a question. Me and chat, we were watching some Minecraft videos, right? You the first member I called. Would you do Hardcore Minecraft with the whole group and play that b***h until we win?"

After Fanum agreed to the special gaming livestream, Kai Cenat approached ChrisNxtDoor, Davis "ImDavisss," and Agent 00 about collaborating, and they all agreed.

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
