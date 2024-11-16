  • home icon
  "Biggest Paul Scam I've ever seen" - Mizkif, Ludwig, Valkyrae, and more popular streamers react to Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing match

"Biggest Paul Scam I've ever seen" - Mizkif, Ludwig, Valkyrae, and more popular streamers react to Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing match

By Shreyan Mukherjee
Modified Nov 16, 2024 06:44 GMT
Streamers react to Jake Paul
Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson (Image via X/@netflix)

The recent boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson has sparked mixed reactions across the streaming community. For those who missed it, Paul was declared the winner in what many are calling a one-sided affair. Tyson, at 58 years old, struggled throughout the eight-round bout, with Paul landing far more jabs and earning a unanimous decision in his favor.

Despite going the full eight rounds, many viewers were left underwhelmed. Some popular streamers and content creators expressed their disappointment with the fight on social media.

"This was the biggest Paul Scam I've ever seen," OTK co-owner and Twitch streamer Matthew "Mizkif" (@REALMizkif) wrote on X.
"I will not be tricked into watching a Jake Paul fight again," YouTube star @LudwigAhgren said.
"The glove biting is making me so sad," fellow streamer @Valkyrae wrote.
"Can't believe that this elderly abuse was even sanctioned," internet star and boxer KSI wrote in an Instagram Story.

Some content creators even called for Paul to face off against KSI, another major figure in the influencer boxing scene.

The rivalry between Paul and KSI has been building for years, and fans have been eagerly awaiting a showdown between the two.

"KSI FIGHT THAT NI**A MAN!," YouTuber @NoLifeShaq said.
"KSI, do us all a favor, and stop dropping mall anthems. Humble Jake. It's been 50 years. End this once and for all." streamer @Jidion6 wrote.

Jake Paul vs KSI: What is the latest update?

Jake Paul and KSI have been trailblazers in the rise of influencer/YouTube boxing. It all began with KSI’s 2018 fight against Logan Paul, Jake’s older brother. Since then, the two content creators have frequently exchanged insults and challenges online.

However, despite the trash talk, a fight between the two has yet to come to fruition, largely due to their differing weight classes. KSI has repeatedly expressed a preference for competing at a lighter weight, while Paul has stated his desire to fight in a heavier class.

For context, KSI’s last fight, which he lost to Tommy Fury, saw him weigh in at 181.3 lbs (82 kg). In contrast, Paul weighed 228.4 lbs (103.6 kg) in his most recent bout, a significant disparity that has been a major factor delaying their potential matchup.

KSI has also been openly critical of Jake Paul's fight against Mike Tyson. He called the whole spectacle "disgusting" and stated that Paul would likely knock Tyson out due to the age gap.

The drama surrounding this bout has only intensified calls for a KSI vs. Jake Paul showdown, but until the weight class issue is resolved, it seems fans will have to keep waiting.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
