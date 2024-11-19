"Bro gotta retire after that" - Fans react as Kai Cenat defeats CarJitsu champion during his Mafiathon 2 livestream

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat tested out a rather new sport in the block - CarJitsu. As the name suggests, it's combat inside a car. Its rules are quite straightforward — the fighters must start with their seat belts on and unbuckle only when the round starts, their target being to submit each other.

Cenat ended up participating against one of the fighters. Despite his opponent having more experience, the streamer ended up holding his own. He came out quickly and grappled his opponent against his seat, eventually coming out on top by the end of the round.

Expand Tweet

Trending

The clip was later shared by verified X.com user Ryan (@scubaryan_), which garnered several troll-worthy reactions. Let's look at some of them:

"Bro gotta retire after that," said @TheClipBot

How are you a professional and losing to Kai Cenat?" said @ilySalt

"Kai stuck on to bro like a tick," said @CaffeinatedCazu

"Of course, bro wins at something that looks so sus," said @lilmatt928

"Kai just proved that Car Jitsu is fraudulent," said @TheDark_Angle

What is CarJitsu Championship from Kai Cenat's Mafiathon 2?

The world of combat sports has welcomed a unique addition known as CarJitsu. As the name implies, this sport involves two fighters placed inside a car, usually a sedan, with their seat belts fastened. The fighters are only allowed to unbuckle them once the round begins.

The concept of competitive grappling inside a vehicle, known as CarJitsu, was reportedly devised in 2020 by Russian graduate student Vik Mikheev at Kansas State University. After years of development, the sport gained significant traction in 2024, becoming a viral sensation within the online community.

Pro League Network, the organization that owns the rights to CarJitsu, also organizes the CarJitsu Championship. They were recently invited by Kai Cenat to feature on his ongoing subathon, Mafiathon 2. Watch the entire CarJitsu segment here:

How many subscribers is Kai Cenat on?

Kai Cenat is currently hosting his second highly successful subathon, Mafiathon 2. As of writing, the streamer has surpassed an impressive milestone of 450K subscribers, making him the most-subscribed streamer in Twitch history.

The previous record for the most subscribers on Twitch was held by VTuber Ironmouse, who peaked at 326K subscribers in October 2024. Kai Cenat's Mafiathon 2, however, has already shattered this record, and the subathon still has a long way to go.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback