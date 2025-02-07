LiAngelo "Gelo" Ball, former NBA G-League player and one-third of the infamous Ball brothers, recently took an interesting shift and delved into the music industry. The music video for his breakout song titled Tweaker has over 5 million views on YouTube and the tune has gone viral on TikTok and Instagram. Recently, Gelo appeared on Plaqueboymax's stream and promoted new music.

Essentially, the rapper showed up to reveal a remix to Tweaker, featuring Lil Wayne. While doing so, he showed off two new tracks, one titled Law & Order, which features a similar early-2000s flow that seems to have become a staple for Gelo's music. On X, Law & Order was met with a wave of positive remarks.

Some like @cloutbay claim that the rapper is currently on a roll:

"Bro making bangers instead of buckets."

@BigJaePicks seems to be in two minds, not quite understanding what makes the rapper's music hit:

"Why is this hard ASF and trash at the same time?"

More fan reactions to Gelo's new song previewed with Plaqueboymax, fans are generally pleased with how it sounds (Images via @scubaryan_/X)

User @imsodiffy claims that Gelo may not have one miss in his catalog:

"He might go 2/2, damn."

While his brothers, LaMelo and Lonzo, made it to the NBA, LiAngelo did not follow their path.

Users like @tshiesty817 recognize this and claim that he found his true calling:

"Nah, I think LiAngelo found his profession. He gon' have 2025 in a choke-hold FR LMAO."

During the stream, Plaqueboymax even pioneered a dance to Law & Order in an attempt to create a viral trend on TikTok.

LiAngelo Ball speaks on his father's influence over his career choices in Plaqueboymax's stream

LiAngelo's father, Lavar Ball, is an American media personality and businessman, best known for his outspoken nature. He co-founded the sports apparel company Big Baller Brand and has been a prominent figure in sports media.

During the live stream with Plaqueboymax, Gelo was asked how high Lavar's expectations were for his sons, especially in terms of attaining basketball success.

The rapper responded, clarifying that there was no pressure, and Lavar merely expressed the benefits of going down the basketball route as compared to other life paths:

"He ain't never press like that, for real, Big Baller gave us options though. [He was like], 'You can do this sh*t, but its gon' turn out bad, you might go to jail or you might end up dead, or you can hoop and get this bread'. As a kid, that's not a hard decision."

LaVar has been instrumental in promoting his sons' careers, often making bold statements and predictions about their futures. He also starred alongside his family in the reality TV series Ball in the Family, which aired on Facebook Watch.

Plaqueboymax is also known for his hooping skills. Back in 2024, the streamer beat NBA prospect Elliot Cadeuu in a 1v1

