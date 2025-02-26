"Can't believe anything on the internet anymore": Netizens react as video of AI-generated streamer goes viral

With AI getting better and more indistinguishable, a new potential trend appears to have come up. Yesterday, January 25, 2025, a verified X user Jamian Gerard (@JamianGerard) posted a brief five-second long video of a female streamer waving at the camera. However, the video was made with the help of AI. The ultra-realistic details naturally took many by surprise.

The video was later shared by the popular X page FearBuck (@FearedBuck) which garnered several reactions, some of which found it to be eerie. Watch the viral video here:

Fans flocked to the post, expressing their surprise at the realistic video made by AI. One user said that it would be difficult to "believe" anything on the internet now. They wrote:

"Can’t believe anything on the internet anymore," said @bstrat515

Some even made troll-worthy comments, suggesting that real-life streamers might quit if this trend picks up:

"@pokimanelol is going to be homeless in 2 years at this rate," said @BlackMensX

Some questioned the purpose behind the video:

"Why would anyone take the time out of their day to create this" said @FreeAgen_

Here are a few more reactions:

"Sometimes I think the internet has more bots/AI than real people," said @NewsFlashMeta

"If they doing this for streamers I don't even want to know what they working on for OF girls," said @la_cryptic

"If this is AI the world is cooked..." said @ITSDAFANTA

Where is the AI-generated streamer from?

AI has emerged as the latest technological breakthrough in recent years, with chatbots like Grok and ChatGPT already making waves. A new trend may be on the horizon with the development of full-fledged AI streamers.

Jamian Gerard, who shared the video on X, explained that it was created using Google Veo 2, Google's video generation model. It is a product of Google's AI projects under DeepMind, which also includes Gemini and Imagen:

"For everyone asking, this is Google Veo 2 all Text2Video with a sharpness boost."

When one user noted that a closer inspection revealed some clues, such as the female streamer’s eyes and hands having a slight glitch while moving, Gerard explained that he used CapCut to enhance the video's sharpness.

"This was made using Google Veo 2. I only added sharpness in CapCut. The prompt consistency is crazy with the shot & brands."

While AI has brought about many creative and impactful changes, it has also been scrutinized. For instance, Twitch streamer Atrioc was found guilty of engaging in AI-generated deepfake pornography involving fellow streamers, including Pokimane and QTCinderella.

