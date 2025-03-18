Colombian Kick streamer WestCOL claims it's easy to deceive people after clip of him getting "shot" goes viral

Prominent Spanish-speaking Kick streamer Luis "WestCOL" Fernando, known for his gambling, gaming, and "Just Chatting" streams, was reportedly part of a staged shootout while acting on a set. This series of events happened during a stream titled "Actor for a Day" (translated from Spanish) where the streamer, dressed up as a soldier acted like he was injured after sustaining a gunshot.

The set saw multiple cameramen, screens, and props in a warehouse-like situation. Luis seemingly played the hero, and in the process, he had to enact getting shot, using fake blood and miniature explosions to sell the scene.

The entire situation took place on a controlled set, with entertainment being the sole objective, but soon after, certain pages on social media portrayed the streamer's acting performance to be real, i.e. insinuating that WestCOL was actually shot and suffered genuine wounds from his time filming,

In response, Luis took to X and pointed out how easy it is to manipulate audiences into thinking a false scenario is legitimate:

"How easy it is to deceive stupid people on the internet, what a danger, false information can spread so easily." (Translated from Spanish by Google)

The streamer referred to individuals falling victim to the false news of his injuries as "stupid" and even called out the potential danger in this situation, mentioning how misinformation can be accepted so effortlessly.

Social media misrepresents WestCOL's acting incident as a real injury

WestCOL rose to the top of Kick in 2024 after his transition from Twitch in 2023, due to the platform's strict rules on gambling content. Currently, the streamer has over 1.84 million followers, making him the most followed on the platform, surpassing Adin Ross.

In his most recent stream, Luis can be seen taking up an acting job, walking around the set dressed up in a camo military outfit and a maroon hat. The streamer's character seemed to have sustained multiple injuries, and WestCOL, possibly to get into character, limped around the set with his fake injuries in a display of method acting.

The streamer also posted a photo of him on set, bandaged up, with the caption:

"Let's hope I can fight... they tried to rob me and I got shot." (Translated from Spanish by Google)

Certain social media accounts cut up the stream's footage to make it look like Luis sustained real injuries. For example, X account @kick_clips, stitched together multiple clips of the streamer getting shot in the arm, him falling to the ground, fake blood on his arms and legs, as well as actors posing as health officials treating his wounds, to make it seem like the incident was real.

Further, the account pushed an agenda suggesting that there were real guns on set, and one of them was used against the streamer instead of a prop.

In other news, back in August 2024, Adin Ross explained to WestCOL the reasons behind his irregular streaming schedule at the time, citing mental issues and stress-related problems.

