"Consider self-harm": Twitch streamer KristoferYee lambasts fans for "talking s**t" about Pirate Software

A video of Twitch streamer KristoferYee has gone viral, where he called out his fans for "talking s**t" about Jason "Thor," better known as "Pirate Software." In a 41-second clip posted on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, KristoferYee's attention was drawn to his Twitch chat after live viewers criticized Pirate Software.

While sternly telling his audience not to make disparaging comments towards the former Blizzard employee, KristoferYee voiced his displeasure with the situation by remarking:

"I'm going to say this right now, I'm not in a good mood, and normally I would articulate this a lot better. If you want to s**t talk Pirate, you better do it somewhere f**king else! Because if you do it in this chat, I'm going to tell you to consider self-harm. Stop f**king doing it! I'm so sick of f**king seeing it! It's f**king annoying! It's done!"

Trending

Furthermore, the content creator claimed that people were critical of Pirate Software because "all they do is look at mass opinions" of others:

"You don't know the f**king guy. All you do is look at the mass opinions of other people and talk s**t. I don't give a f**k! Don't talk s**t about Pirate. Don't talk s**t about anybody! I don't want to see you talking s**t about anybody! F**k it, it's not even Pirate, I don't want to see you talking s**t about literally anybody! I don't give a f**k! Don't talk s**t about anybody! Go do it somewhere else!"

"Some of you are stupid, but it's not all of you" - KristoferYee goes off at his audience for badmouthing Pirate Software

After calling out his live viewers for badmouthing Pirate Software, KristoferYee stated he did not appreciate their "passive-aggressive comments." He added:

"I don't care for your passive-aggressive comments where you're just like, 'Oh, he's got his head up his a**.' You don't f**king know these people! The same way I don't know you! I never said, 'Oh, chat's so stupid. Chat's so this,' because I know all of you are individuals, and some of you are stupid, but it's not all of you. Stop talking s**t! So f**king annoying! Real fun to talk s**t and then when you leave the room, all of a sudden, you're the person who's the victim of it. Just don't say anything f**king negative!"

Timestamp: 00:03:47

In other news, Pirate Software was recently called out for allegedly issuing a DMCA (Digital Millennium Copyright Act) strike against an indie game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback