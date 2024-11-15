Controversial streamer Fousey gets banned from Twitch for the sixth time

Streamer, rapper, and internet personality Yousef "Fousey" has faced numerous controversies throughout his career, many of which have escalated during his transition from YouTube to live streaming on platforms like Twitch and Kick. On multiple occasions, often following emotional outbursts, the streamer found himself in troubled waters with the moderators on multiple platforms.

Recently, Fousey was banned on Kick after making alarming comments about self-harm, sparking widespread concern among viewers. Additionally, a physical altercation with his manager during a live broadcast further highlighted his strange behavior.

Kick's CEO publicly stated, "No more Fousey, man. This isn’t good for anyone," making it clear that his actions violated community standards. On November 15, 2024, the streamer was banned yet again, this time on Twitch, marking his sixth ban on the platform to date.

Trending

Why was Fousey banned on Twitch? Possibilities explored

Expand Tweet

In August 2023, Twitch streamer and YouTuber Fousey faced multiple bans from the platform. The first occurred on August 1, when he used a racial slur while singing J. Cole’s song “Love Yourz.” Following that, he was banned again on August 7 for using a homophobic slur during his ongoing 24/7 subathon.

After being unbanned on August 10, he returned to streaming but was hit with another ban just a day later, on August 11, for unspecified reasons. These incidents marked three bans in total during the month. He made peace with Twitch on August 14, and while his account remained active for a while after, he eventually transitioned to streaming on Kick later in 2023.

On November 14, 2024, following his permanent ban on Kick, Fousey had a revelation. He remembered that his status on Twitch was unbanned and made an announcement on X:

"OMG. I forgot I can stream on X and Twitch. Back when I wake up. Not waiting for an un-ban. Game is game."

The day after this, the streamer went live on both X and Twitch. However, his Twitch broadcast and channel were quickly taken down. As of now, Twitch has not issued an official statement regarding the removal. Speculation suggests that Twitch may have preemptively acted due to his recent controversial behavior, including incidents during his Kick streams.

These events likely raised concerns about potential disruptions or violations of Twitch’s guidelines, as the platform might have sought to avoid a repeat of the controversies that led to his indefinite ban on Kick.

Post the ban, he did not stop his 24/7 stream on X. In a post following the suspension, he said:

"Banned on Twitch, still live on X. We don't stop."

In other news, Fousey was banned yet again on Kick following an alleged doxxing incident.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback