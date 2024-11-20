Controversial streamer Johnny Somali accused of violating "Railway Act and Anti-Terrorism laws" in South Korea

A clip of controversial streamer Ramsey "Johnny Somali" has gone viral. In it, he blasts disruptive and inappropriate TTS (text-to-speech) messages inside a subway. For those unaware, the streamer is currently in South Korea, hosting his first-ever IRL trip there. However, his antics have already landed him in trouble with the authorities.

The new video featured another one of his questionable shenanigans. The streamer was seen playing TTS audio from his stream in full volume. However, the message's content was dubious, as it included repeated bomb threats in Korean.

This clip was shared to X.com by verified user Legal Mindset (@TheLegalMindset), who labeled his actions as "violating both the Railway Act and Anti-Terrorism laws." Here's what he wrote:

"Johnny Somali (Ramsey Khalid Ismael) violating both the Railway Act and Anti-Terrorism laws in this deleted video, which has now been exposed."

It is not the first time Johnny Somali has done something similar

Many of Johny Somali's controversial antics take place in public settings, often within subways or other forms of public transportation. Those familiar with the streamer may recall his time in Japan in 2023, where he faced legal issues and was subsequently detained.

The streamer pulled a similar stunt inside a subway during his time there. Somali was seen blasting TTS messages that allegedly contained bomb threats and r*pe threats. Unsurprisingly, this led to him being confronted by the Shibuya police. Watch the controversial moment here:

During his ongoing trip to Korea, Somali has also caused disruptions on subways. In October 2024, before facing any charges, the streamer was seen disturbing commuters by blasting inappropriate TTS messages. Eventually, authorities intervened and removed him from the train.

Is Johnny Somali facing charges in South Korea?

Johnny Somali's controversial antics have resulted in serious legal trouble. According to various reports, he is facing charges of public disturbance as well as alleged drug use. If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison.

The Seoul Western District Prosecutor's Office has indicted Johnny Somali without detention following a viral clip showing him drinking alcohol and using offensive slurs toward an employee in a convenience store.

One of Johnny Somali's most controversial actions involved kissing the Statue of Peace in Seoul. This statue holds deep sentimental value for Koreans as it symbolizes the victims of sexual slavery during the war. Somali has since issued a public apology for his actions.

