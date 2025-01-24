"Do you hear the entitlement here?": YouTuber accuses Pirate Software of lying about EVE Online experience

Twitch star Jason Pirate Software is currently embroiled in several controversies. For those unaware, he was recently called out by the World of Warcraft community after he seemingly "roached out" in Chance "Sodapoppin's" OnlyFangs Hardcore WoW guild.

On January 23, 2025, a YouTuber named Loru Gaming dropped a 47-minute-long video, titled Pirate Software Lied About Eve Online, with new criticisms against the streamer.

The criticism concerns Pirate Software's comments about EVE Online. EVE is a space-based MMORPG developed and published by CCP Games. According to Loru Gaming, the streamer "lied" about certain aspects of the game and portrayed the devs in a bad light:

"Listen to what he says - they fixed Pochven, they included it in the MER (economic report), people then see there's a lot of money to be made, so this put a target on our back. Do you hear the entitlement here?

For context, Pirate Software expressed his frustrations with bugs in the Pochven area (a region of space in the game). In response to the content creator seemingly complaining about having a "target" on his back, Loru Gaming said:

"If the entire game sees that Pochven is now fixed and there is a bunch of ISK (in-game currency) to be made, that does not mean that the devs are painting a target on your back."

"If you're in a lucrative area, you have to defend it" - Loru Gaming slams Pirate Software over comments against EVE Online devs

Loru Gaming continued to criticize Pirate Software, arguing that EVE Online's latest bug fixes have nothing to do with the streamer:

"CCP Games saying, 'Hey, the endgame area that was broken is now fixed,' has nothing to do with this guy (Pirate Software). Does it affect them? Yeah. Welcome to EVE Online. If you're in a lucrative area, you have to defend it.

"If the spirit of the video was like, 'Look, now we get to have a bunch of PVP fights, now there's more fun,' I would not be making this video. But because the spirit of this is, 'Look how the devs are hurting us,' that's why we're talking about this."

For further context, at one point in Pirate Software's original video, he labeled the situation in Pochven (with other players coming in) as "annoying":

"After the economic report came out, we're like, 'Jesus Christ, we have to fight battles,' and it was super annoying."

Essentially, there were increased PVP fights in Pochven.

However, Loru Gaming responded, stating that this was simply part of the game and that the content creator's objections were unjustified:

"The spirit he's painting EVE in is a very negative one and this is my first main problem with this (video). In EVE Online, you are entitled to nothing. If you want an area of space, then you have to defend it from people that wanna take it. That's the game."

Another recent Pirate Software controversy revolves around his gameplay of Animal Well (a puzzle-based game). Viewers alleged that the Twitch star occasionally looked away from his stream while playing the game, suggesting he might have sought external help to solve puzzles and uncover the secret ending.

