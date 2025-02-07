"Don't cry": FaZe Banks comforts tearful Haliey Welch while discussing Hawk Tuah cryptocurrency scandal in leaked podcast episode

A leaked episode of the Talk Tuah podcast featuring FaZe Banks and Haliey Welch, the Hawk Tuah girl, surfaced on social media on February 6, 2025. At one point, the FaZe Clan CEO was seen comforting the host while discussing the $HAWK cryptocurrency controversy.

Back in December 2024, Welch and her team came under scrutiny for an alleged cryptocurrency scam after the meme coin's value plummeted, causing significant losses for many investors.

Footage from the leaked podcast episode is now making rounds on social media, showing Welch becoming emotional while addressing the scandal.

In a clip shared by @FearedBuck on X, Welch expressed her distress over the situation, stating that she felt like crying, after discussing how she planned to make amends for her followers:

"We are trying to sort all of the pieces and stuff to get all this figured out and make everyting right. Oh my god, I'm going to cry!"

FaZe Banks quickly stepped in to console her:

"No, don't cry, don't cry. Everything's going to be good. We are going to be good.''

FaZe Banks said his team was vetting Haliey Welch's cryptocurrency team after Hawk Tuah meme coin controversy

Since Haliey Welch had not spoken about the Hawk Tuah cryptocurrency scandal since December 2024, the leaked Talk Tuah podcast episode has generated substantial a lot of attention on social media.

FaZe Banks has addressed the leak in a post on X, suggesting that Welch's team should be dismissed due to discrepancies and expressing empathy for her plight.

During the leaked podcast episode, FaZe Banks also shared his own experiences in the cryptocurrency world and mentioned that his staff was vetting Welch's team:

"I just want to say, the minuted you DM'd me, I really wish I had texted you and called you. And that speaks to me because of how I was introduced to crypto and we will get into that. But I'm also on the back end of things too. Their team has been very forthcoming. My team is vetting them the f**k out right now and has been for a week."

FaZe Banks once again comforted Haliey Welch when she became emotional, saying:

"Don't cry Haliey, it's fine. It's all going to be okay. Life is going to be okay. No, no. You're adorable, it's going to be okay, it's going to be okay."

The clip from the podcast episode abruptly cut at this point, with Welch requesting a moment to compose herself. She then resumed the discussion, talking about her future plans and how proceeds from the unreleased episode were intended to help animals affected by wildfires.

