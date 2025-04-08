Donald Trump-supporting Kick streamer Adin Ross says he lost over $10 million on the stock market since new tariffs

Kick streamer Adin Ross, who vocally supported Donald Trump's re-election last year (2024), has announced on his recent broadcast with DJ Akademiks that he lost over $10 million on the stock market after Trump administration's new tariffs. The tariffs have had quite a negative effect on the stock market, with many major companies in the red, and the Dow Jones plummeting, as per news reports.

Adin Ross, who has been a Trump supporter for years, was on a Kick stream collaborating with DJ Akademiks on April 7, 2025, when the hip-hop personality brought up his investments tanking after the new tariffs were announced:

"People are getting killed [reference to the stock market], me too! You didn't get your sh*t?"

Ross replied, stating that it was bad:

"Bro, holy f**k it's so bad."

DJ Akademiks pushed him to divulge more information about his losses:

"What's your loss, be honest?"

This is when Adin Ross revealed that his losses were in eight figures, which means that he lost more than $10 million:

"Eight figures, yeah."

DJ Akademiks jokes about wanting Kamala Harris back in the White House and said:

"Damn! You're over he being like f**king Kamala come back to me. You're over her being like that Kanye Bianca song. It will get better though."

Adin concluded that while things were bad, they would get better in the future:

"It's bad, I am not going to lie. It will get better."

Adin Ross and his support for Donald Trump over the years

As mentioned, Adin Ross has shown his support for Donald Trump's presidential campaign in many ways over the last couple of years. The Kick streamer traveled to Mar-a-Lago in August 2024 and broadcast his meeting with the then-presidential candidate on his channel.

He even gifted the politician a Tesla Cybertruck custom wrapped with Donald Trump's likeness. Trump would later praise Ross for the Kick stream.

On November 5, 2024, Adin Ross even claimed that he had bet a million dollars on Donald Trump to win the 2024 US Presidential Elections, writing in a post on X that Trump was the only candidate "right for this country":

"Trump 2024. I put a million on the boss. I know he’s gonna secure it for America. The only presidential candidate that’s fit right for this country."

UFC's Dana White even name-dropped the Kick streamer during Donald Trump's Presidential press conference after winning the elections.

In January 2025, Adin Ross further cemented his political leaning, announcing on a Kick stream that Donald Trump had seemingly invited him to stream from the White House when they met at a UFC event earlier this year.

