Dream announces Dream SMP reunion, MrBeast left confused

Minecraft creator, Twitch streamer, and YouTuber Clay "Dream" took to his official X account (@dreamwastaken) to post a picture of the collection of creators who were in his Dream SMP. For context, DSMP was a private, invite-only survival multiplayer Minecraft server created by Dream and George "GeorgeNotFound" in 2020. The server officially shut down on April 10, 2023.

The YouTuber shared a picture of the in-game members, including GeorgeNotFound, Alexis "Quackity," Lannan "CodeLazar," Vikram "Vikkstar123," Jonathan "Jschlatt," Tobias "Tubbo," and Karl Jacobs. He captioned it:

"Excited to announce the Dream SMP reunion!"

While the post may have garnered some excited reactions, it was soon spoilt by the YouTuber, who confirmed that it was an April Fools' joke. One of his fans asked why he didn't include late YouTuber Alex "Technoblade," who was also part of the SMP:

"Are u sure that’s All? :( #technoblade r.i.p fly high king wish u were still here and in this Dream smp Reunion pic."

Dream replied that he wasn't sure if including his name in a meme would be "disrespectful" or not:

"Wasn’t sure whether it would be disrespectful to include him in an April Fools' post like that, so I didn’t to be safe, he’s always there in spirit through and through."

"Can’t tell if this is an April Fools joke or not" - MrBeast reacts to Dream's reunion claim

YouTube star Jimmy "MrBeast" reacted to Dream's claim about a DSMP reunion. This was, of course, before the Minecraft YouTuber confirmed it to be an April Fools' joke. MrBeast said:

"Can’t tell if this is an April Fools joke or not."

MrBeast's comment received a quick response from Dream, who insisted it was real. He wrote:

"Its real."

For those unaware, MrBeast was never an official member of the DSMP, but he did make guest appearances on the server. He was one of many notable creators to join as a guest, alongside names like Imane "Pokimane," JJ "KSI," and Tyler "Ninja."

For example, in January 2021, MrBeast uploaded a video titled I Hid $100,000 On The Dream SMP! In the video, he hid $100,000 in gift cards, which were ultimately found by UK YouTuber and Twitch streamer Tubbo during a livestream, making him the event’s winner.

