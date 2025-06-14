Esports Awards 2025: Streamer of the Decade nominees and how to vote

The Esports Awards 2025, dubbed the "Decade Awards," is celebrating its 10th anniversary on August 10, 2025, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as part of the Esports World Cup "Summer of Celebration." Considering ten years are up, the organizing committee is planning on celebrating decade-long contributions, one of them being the "Streamer of the Decade" category, which features a star-studded lineup.

The nominees for Streamer of the Decade at the Esports Awards include the following:

Rivers

TimTheTatman

SodaPoppin

xQc

Ninja

Ibai

Shroud

Pokimane

gAuLeS

MortaL

Kameto

Summit1G

Tarik

Tyler1

Readers can vote for their favorite streamer by selecting their name on the official Esports Awards website by clicking here.

Other decade-wide categories include Esports Game of the Decade, Personality of the Decade, Commercial Partner of the Decade, Content & Coverage Platform of the Decade, Publisher of the Decade, Live Event of the Decade, PC Player, Breakthrough Player, Controller Player, Coach, Team, Organisation, and On‑Air Talent of the Decade.

Looking at the Esports Awards 2025 "Streamer of the Decade" category

Among the lineup are veterans and modern-day streaming celebrities. Shroud, for example, began his streaming journey in 2013 and rose to prominence with his professional CS:GO career. Ninja, on the other hand, found Fortnite to be his ticket to broadcasting stardom back in early 2018.

Other notable entries include Latin American giants like Ibai Llanos, Samantha “Rivers”, who made history by winning Streamer of the Year two consecutive years; and Alexandre “gAuLeS” Borba, the former CS:GO pro turned streamer, who also secured a spot on the list.

In the Asian scene, Indian streamer Naman "MortaL" makes a notable entry. Naman is known for his past ventures as a professional PUBG Mobile/BGMI player. He is also the co‑owner of S8UL, which is acknowledged for winning the 2024 Esports Content Creator of the Year award.

Additionally, the most-followed female streamer on Twitch, Pokimane, also made the list, along with xQc, who made history in June 2023 with a two-year, non-exclusive contract with Kick valued at $70 million base.

Readers can also look at the Streamer Awards 2024 winners, which premiered on December 7, 2024, here. Notably, IShowSpeed took home Streamer of the Year, following a series of successful international IRL streams.

