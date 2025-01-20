Ethan Klein announces that he will release a content nuke video on Hasan Piker next week

YouTuber and H3 Podcast host Ethan Klein has announced that will be releasing a content nuke video focusing on Twitch streamer and political commentator Hasan Piker, also known as HasanAbi on the Amazon-owned platform. A content nuke is a type of YouTube video that is made to bring to light transgressions by a figure to spread awareness about their allegedly questionable actions.

Talking about the matter in a recent YouTube broadcast, Klein stated:

"Yeah, my video's coming along. I gotta tell you guys I'm on the home stretch. Definitely coming out next week."

"I've been grinding hard": Ethan Klein announces release of new video revolving around Hasan Piker

Ethan Klein and HasanAbi have not always seen eye to eye, with them previously being involved in a feud over their political stances in October 2024. HasanAbi is known to be a staunch supporter of the Palestinian people and has been called "antisemitic, pro-China, pro-Russia" by Ethan Klein in the past.

Klein, himself a Jew, also accused HasanAbi of being hostile towards other Jewish individuals. Now, after the 39-year-old announced his decision to release a video specifically talking about HasanAbi next week, he also described the process of producing it:

"I've been grinding hard, and I'm very excited to share with you guys. I will say, I'm at this point in the video, I've never openly talked about my creative process like this. It's kind of weird, but I'm at this point in the video where, it happens with every project, even and especially the good ones, where you've been working on it and looking at it for so long you go, I don't even know if its good anymore... but it is good."

In other news, Ethan Klein recently made headlines after a post appeared on Klein's official subreddit (r/h3h3_productions) claiming that the H3 podcast host had allegedly issued DMCA takedowns against channels that were hosting his members-only content.

