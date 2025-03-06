Ethan Klein banned on Twitch for a month for rebroadcasting his HasanAbi Content Nuke video

H3 Podcast host Ethan Klein has been banned from Twitch for 30 days for rebroadcasting his viral Content Nuke video on Hasan "HasanAbi." During the 118th episode of the H3 Show, Klein revealed that his official Amazon channel, h3h3productions, had been suspended for a month for "encouraging or glorifying extreme violence."

Expressing his surprise that HasanAbi-related content resulted in a month-long ban, the 39-year-old remarked:

"Oh, my god! It got banned for encouraging or glorifying extreme violence! That's f**king... that's Hasan's content that is on your platform that he didn't get in trouble for! Holy f**k! Whoa!"

Klein then revealed the message he received from Twitch about the ban, which reads:

"REASON: Encouraging or Glorifying Extreme Violence. Inciting others to commit or participate in violent acts that would cause death or extreme physical harm to a group of people, or major destruction to property or public infrastructure. Glorifying a tragedy, a violent event, or the parties responsible for it.

"Examples of violative conduct include, but are not limited to: Inciting others to burn down a police station. Encouraging others to physically assault people at a protest Explicitly stating that a group of people should be killed. WHERE THE VIOLATION OCCURRED: On stream or VOD. CONTENT TITLE: Content Nuke Rerun."

Timestamp - 02:20:53

"I'm surprised that they're this pathetic" - Ethan Klein on Twitch issuing a 30-day ban

After showcasing the message he received from Twitch, Ethan Klein shared his thoughts on his channel receiving a 30-day ban for re-streaming the HasanAbi Content Nuke video. He said:

"I mean, it was worth it to do this, just for this. I'm surprised that they're this pathetic. Yeah, how can you decide that I am promoting..."

In response, one podcast co-host claimed that a Twitch employee manually suspended Klein's channel:

"That's a manual ban, too. For sure. Like, it's not an automatic thing."

The YouTuber added:

"I genuinely and sincerely hope that anyone that cares about this story talks about the fact that me showing the content nuke on Twitch got me banned for 30 days for encouraging or glorifying extreme violence. For showing a clip of what Hasan does regularly on Twitch, unpunished!"

The h3h3productions Twitch channel has been reinstated after initially getting a 30-day suspension (Image via twitch.tv/h3h3productions)

Update - As of this writing, Ethan Klein's Twitch channel has been reinstated and is now accessible.

