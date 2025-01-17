Ethan Klein calls Caroline Kwan an "obnoxious loser" for wearing mask indoors during LA wildfires

Ethan Klein, the creator and host of the H3 Podcast, has landed himself in further debate after making some caustic comments about fellow streamer Caroline Kwan. For context, Klein was reacting to a clip from one of Kwan's streams, in which she is seen wearing a face mask inside her room. The clip was taken from a stream during the recent LA wildfires.

However, Ethan Klein found the get-up to be disingenuous and mocked Caroline Kwan. One of Klein's co-hosts commented that she might have asthma, which would explain the mask indoors. Reacting, Klein said:

"I didn't want to be that guy. But why are you wearing a mask inside? (Another member said, 'Maybe she has asthma') I know she has dumbsma. But a mask won't fix that."

He also labeled Kwan an "obnoxious loser" and said:

"She's gonna play this and be like, 'I cannot believe Ethan would say dumbsma at a time like this.' What an obnoxious loser. I can't believe these people are so obnoxious."

What is the controversy between Ethan Klein and Caroline Kwan?

Ethan Klein is no stranger to feuds within the content creation community and is currently engaged in a back-and-forth with fellow streamer and actress Caroline Kwan.

The controversy began when Klein shared an Instagram story during the LA wildfire. In the post, he showed that the fire was alarmingly close to his home and also mockingly referenced Hasan "HasanAbi," with whom he has an ongoing feud:

"Outside our window. It's (the fire) close but we are safe for now and the wind is blowing away from us. Hasan for sure hoping the fire takes out my computer."

Caroline Kwan reacted to the Instagram story during one of her live streams, criticizing Ethan Klein for making jokes and bringing up HasanAbi during such a serious and concerning situation:

"I saw his post where there was a fire close by his house and he was still thinking of Hasan. It honestly made me sad...As someone who has seen smoke and flame, practically in my backyard, the idea of thinking about anything other than a plan of safety is not fathomable."

Klein responded to Kwan's criticism by pointing out that HasanAbi had been livestreaming her evacuation. He added that his post was meant as a joke and suggested she should view it in that context.

Ethan Klein was also in the news recently for reportedly taking legal action against a group of Redditors who had been uploading his clips to various subreddits. He has since received further criticism for this action.

