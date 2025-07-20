  • home icon
  "F**king Chi*k": Kick streamer Konvy's comments about ExtraEmily go viral, netizens accuse him of racism

"F**king Chi*k": Kick streamer Konvy's comments about ExtraEmily go viral, netizens accuse him of racism

By Atharv Kapoor
Published Jul 20, 2025 23:31 GMT
Konvy is being criticized online for "racist" remarks against ExtraEmily (Image via Konvy/Kick)
Konvy is being criticized online for "racist" remarks against ExtraEmily (Image via Konvy/Kick)

Kick streamer Steven "Konvy" has found himself embroiled in controversy after seemingly making racially charged remarks against Twitch streamer Emily "ExtraEmily." He made the remarks while reacting to a video of Emily thanking her chat by performing a pouty expression, known online as "uWu." Konvy's reaction has since garnered 1.1 million views on X.

After watching the clip of ExtraEmily, Konvy mocked her actions and behavior before closing the clip on his desktop and seemingly utilizing the racial epithet against her:

"F**king Chi*k, get the f**k out of here."
With his reaction to the video going viral online, netizens have been criticizing the streamer for his remarks against ExtraEmily, with some accusing him of racism:

"Konvy was just RACIST towards ExtraEmily," wrote X user @Kick_Champ
"This is why Kick is a dead platform," wrote X user @ItsNappTV
"Weird racist she’s not harming anybody…" wrote X user @kuuplr
"But like why even say that tho? She don’t even know konvy or said anything bad about konvy," wrote X user @shelovesrey

Not the first time Konvy has made offensive remarks towards another streamer

Konvy has previously landed in trouble for making threatening remarks towards another streamer, with him even being banned on Kick for doing so. The streamer had asked another content creator to physically harm fellow streamer HateCaps during a broadcast.

This threat emerged after allegations were made against HateCaps of having "scammed" Konvy of over a few thousand dollars. During a livestream held on August 15, 2024, the latter was heard asking streamer Justxsnagz to "rob," "stab," and "embarrass" HateCaps.

In other news, Kick streamer Adin Ross, who is a close affiliate of Konvy, recently claimed that Twitch star Kai Cenat and YouTuber Darren "IShowSpeed" had rejected over $140 million cumulatively after being offered Kick deals to host non-gambling-based broadcasts on the platform.

Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He covers the latest news surrounding content creators across platforms like Twitch, Kick, YouTube, and Rumble. An avid PC gamer, he enjoys playing shooter titles, such as Marvel Rivals, and replaying his favorite game, Red Dead Redemption 2, for the third time.

Edited by Niladri Roy
