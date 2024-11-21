Fans call out Ninja for bringing up Sketch's "dark time" and "worst moment of his life" during their first-ever interaction

Fortnite icon Tyler "Ninja" has gone viral after a video of his first-ever interaction with Twitch star Kylie "Sketch" surfaced on social media. On November 21, 2024, a 15-second video emerged on X in which Ninja greeted Sketch with the streamer's iconic "What's up, brother?" line. The 33-year-old also referred to a statement made by Sketch earlier this year, when he addressed the controversy surrounding his past as an adult content creator.

Here's what Ninja said:

"What's up, brother? I didn't have a sexual relationship with that man! I'm just kidding. The cat's out of the bag! What are we doing here? This is my assistant, also an elf..."

Hundreds of netizens have shared their thoughts on the Twitch streamers' interaction, with some expressing their displeasure with Ninja's comments.

According to X user @rrrealest, the interaction was a "little weird" because the Fortnite streamer brought up a "dark time" in Sketch's life.

"That's a lil weird no? Bringing up Sketch's 'Dark' time in his life?" @rrrealest wrote.

X users @yoxics and @boymolish expressed similar sentiments.

"Bro met Sketch for the first time and mentioned probably the worst moment of his life," @yoxics remarked.

"Ik (I know) a hater when I see one, and Ninja is top tier, he knew everyone moved on about that, but he just had to bring it up on camera," X user @boymolish commented.

Here are some more pertinent reactions on X:

"Imagine meeting someone for the first time like this," @Angelica_Reed1 wrote.

"That's bad to bring out people's bad past," @worldpowers100 said.

"And like the pro Sketch is, he rolled with it," @Taebolflipx3 commented.

What was Sketch's statement that Ninja referred to during their interaction?

On July 8, 2024, Sketch hosted a brief Twitch livestream after rumors about his past as an OF content creator surfaced. During the broadcast, the 25-year-old stated that he wanted to be "open and honest" and eventually admitted to having sexual relations with a man:

"Look at this, open and honest - that was me. That was me! It's okay, though. I will tell you what. Okay. Two years ago, I did some stuff. I'm sorry if you've seen some of the stuff. You know, I'm a changed person. This is going worse than I thought it was. So, two years ago, I did not have sexual relations with that man! I'm just kidding. I did. Possibly."

This is not the first time someone has brought up Sketch's past in public. On September 14, 2024, a stranger brought up his past during a livestream, prompting Adin Ross to defend the Twitch streamer.

