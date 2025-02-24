Fans troll Ludwig after he shaved his head on stream

For quite some time now, bold hairstyles or haircuts have been a surefire way to garner attention online, especially in the streaming community. On February 24, 2025, Twitch streamer Ludwig Ahgren recently had Leslie "Fuslie," shave his head bald. The procedure, which took over two hours to complete, was a team effort with Ahgren's manager, Slime, and Fuslie's streaming associate, Miyoung, taking part.

After this, the streamer's fanbase wasted no time in getting after him on X. In one hilarious instance, Ludwig posted a private DM between him and a viewer, who, before the haircut, seemed incredibly keen on meeting his streaming idol:

"Ludwig please come to my college graduation in May 2026."

After the trim, there was a clear switch-up, and now the viewer seems like they want nothing to do with Ahgren:

"Please don't reply or come to my graduation with that peanut-shaped head, for future inquiries, please message me with a full set of your natural hair."

Others like @oPandahTTV used anatomy to describe the streamer's head shape:

"Bro's head looks like my big toe."

@NiceWigg claimed that the new cut could be beneficial, especially while playing a sport Ludwig's a fan of, basketball:

"Lowkey should keep it like this for aerodynamics on the court."

Amidst the Megamind, Voldemort, and Lex Luthor comparisons, some like @FoolishGamers shed positivity on the situation, letting the streamer know he has nothing to worry about:

"Don't listen to the abundantly numerous amount of haters, you look awesome."

Why did Ludwig go bald?

[Timestamp - 1:05]

Before the sacrifice, Ludwig, who recently switched over from streaming on YouTube, explained the reasoning behind his decision to the audience. Essentially, the streamer's followers were the main driving factor for this stunt, holding him accountable for promises he made years ago.

"[My fans] were on my case about, like, not doing certain things... 'bald' was a big one, everyone's talking about 'bald', VTuber streams, it's been three years since I said I would do it... so I was like let me just do 'em all in one stream, an then they cant say sh*t."

Fuslie then chimed in, summing up the situation:

"Oh, so all the things you've owed over the years, one week, do it all."

Ludwig set up a spinning wheel to moderate this venture, which includes highly requested items like a "cooking stream" or a "fursuit" challenge.

Fans can expect these events and more throughout the week of February 24, on Ludwig's Twitch channel.

