Fanum seemingly shares cryptic message as speculations about him being "kicked out" of AMP go viral

Twitch streamer Roberto "Fanum" has seemingly shared a cryptic message as speculations about him being "kicked out" of AMP (Any Means Possible) went viral. On May 7, 2025, X user @clippedszn shared alleged screenshots from Fanum's Snapchat account. While claiming that AMP's official X account unfollowed him and supposedly revoked his access, the Dominican-American personality appeared to write:

Ad

"I find s**t funny, everything will soon come to light. They should be thanking me. If ya knew what I knew, ya would understand. Nothing is coincidence. Everything is always strategic from them, it's never natural anymore. Every move calculated. Funny how u gotta watch those closest to u but that's how it goes. They think their actual Gods. We know who God really is. Their God is money. Mines isn't. AMP Twitter page unfollowed me nd removed me from having access, iigh bet. Can't wait to find out who came up with this."

Ad

Trending

Screenshots of the streamer's Snapchat stories, according to X user @clippedszn (Image via x.com/clippedszn)

These updates prompted netizens to speculate about the situation, with some believing the streamer had been "kicked out" of the organization.

Ad

"Fanum has reportedly been KICKED out of AMP after announcing he was unfollowed & lost access to AMP pages “They think their actual gods” 😳," X user @clippedszn wrote.

"kicking fanum is crazy he one of the most entertaining members of AMP," X user @simple_dmca remarked.

"They kicked him out because he had a regular job and AMP doesn’t associate with normal people they think they’re peasants! Fanum a real one," X user @RaymondParra13 commented.

Ad

"Idk much, but from what i have seen… isn’t @FanumTV the reason they are where they are?" X user @CaseyNovaXIX stated.

Fanum took to X on the same day, writing that he was "feeding the team when he didn't have s**t." He added:

"they forget all the s**t that I did, I was feeding the team when I didn't have s**t❗️I was taking a risk, I done got all of us rich"

Ad

The Twitch streamer's X post, dated May 7, 2025 (Image via x.com/FanumTV)

AMP is still following Fanum on social media, as speculations about him being "kicked out" of the organization surface

As of this writing, Any Means Possible's official accounts on X and Instagram are still following Fanum amid the recent speculations that the 27-year-old was "kicked out" of the collective.

Ad

AMP is still following the streamer on X and Instagram (Image via @AMPexclusive/X and @ampexclusive/Instagram)

However, AMP has not issued a statement regarding the content creator's recent social media updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aarnesh Shrivastava Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music. Know More