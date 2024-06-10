Footballer Darwin Núñez ignores Kick streamer Jack Doherty on the street during livestream

Kick streamer Jack Doherty was recently blindsided by Liverpool footballer Darwin Núñez while the former was streaming right next to him. In a clip of the encounter, Jack was being accompanied by his girlfriend and Instagram personality McKinley Richardson. The Kick creator could be seen walking up to the Uruguayan footballer, who was posing for a photo with a fan.

Seemingly not knowing who he was, Jack asked if he could take a photo with him as well:

"Who is this guy? Hey, let me get one too."

The footballer then turned toward Jack's direction, but simply ignored his advances and walked away, leaving the streamer bewildered. The clip of this interaction has gone viral on X, having amassed over 4.9 million views.

Kick streamer Jack Doherty gets overlooked by Darwin Núñez during stream

Expand Tweet

Trending

Jack Doherty is a controversial figure on Kick, known for his IRL streams and feuds with other streamers, such as the Island Boys who slapped him live on camera and were physically assaulted by Yousef "Fousey". He is also seen collaborating with his girlfriend on streams, with the two participating in many challenges together in his YouTube videos.

In his meeting with Núñez, Jack tried to get the footballer's attention by stating:

"Excuse me, sir... Who, who, chat, who is he? He has two watches on."

This is when the creator's camera crew confirmed that Núñez was a "soccer" player, but misidentified him in the process as Swedish footballer Zlatan Ibrahimović. One cameraperson said:

"Yeah, dude, probably soccer. Looks like Ibrahimović."

Jack Doherty recently made startling claims in a post on X about being the victim of a robbery while he was streaming on Kick. Releasing the alleged CCTV footage, he showcased two unidentifiable figures sneaking up on his Lamborghini to steal it. Further, he stated that it was the second time within a month that such an incident was taking place.