Former boxing coach claims iDubbbz fired him because he reminded the YouTuber of his father

On June 4, 2025, Michael "Mike" Briggs, former boxing coach for Ian "iDubbbz" Kane Jomha, appeared as a guest on Ethan Klein's H3 Show. Several moments from the livestream surfaced on social media, with one clip in particular garnering a lot of traction.

In a 14-second video posted on X, Mike provided the supposed reason why iDubbbz fired him, claiming that he reminded the host of the Content Cop YouTube series of his father. The MMA and boxing coach elaborated:

"...Because then, we went back to the hotel, and they were eating at Denny's, and they said, 'We need to have a meeting.' So, I had to go to Denny's. And they pretty much then talked about how they were going to have to fire me because I reminded Ian of his father, when his father would yell at him as a kid."

Hundreds of netizens shared their thoughts on Mike's claims.

"yeah bro should NOT be online for a career lol," X user @mistooor replied.

"bro holy s**t this is a new level of pathetic," YouTuber Nux Taku remarked.

"so his dad wasn’t nice, and he reminded him of his dad, that’s normal. ppl usually don’t give reasons other than ‘didn’t work out sry,’" X user @TobyTurner wrote.

"The best move Ian can make now is to leave the Internet forever and hope everyone eventually stops talking about him. He's become a full-blown lolcow at this point," X user @BradJ_M commented.

Ethan Klein showcases "embarrassing panic message" that iDubbbz supposedly sent Michael Briggs before his appearance on the H3 Show

At the 18-minute mark of the 154th episode of the H3 Show, a segment started in which Ethan Klein showcased an "embarrassing panic message" that iDubbbz supposedly sent Mike.

The YouTuber allegedly wrote:

"Hey michael, (not sure if this is a clickbait or not) but saw ur face on h3podcast thumbnail. Let me know if it's real, and if you wanna talk. (I'm hoping it's just some clickbait because I'd be happy to talk if you had unresolved feelings about me and anisa)"

Timestamp - 00:18:30

Commenting on iDubbbz's purported text message, Klein remarked:

"A little too late for that, bud... after you screwed everybody over, it's a little too f**king late when the, you know, the reapers is coming to collect."

iDubbbz has yet to respond to the claims Michael Briggs made about their professional relationship on Ethan Klein's podcast.

About the author Aarnesh Shrivastava Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music. Know More