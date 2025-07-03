Founder of Stop Killing Games lays out next steps as petition surpasses 1 million signatures

YouTuber Scott "Accursed Farms" Ross, known for initiating the Stop Killing Games movement, recently released a video addressing the exponential growth in signatures for the EU petition, also known as the European Citizens' Initiative. The petition aimed at EU citizens has surpassed its initial goal of 1 million signatures.

With the EU petition being the best pathway for the movement to gain traction enough so it is considered for lawmaking, discussions have been rife online about how the initiative will proceed now that the initial goal has been met.

In his latest video, titled Big update on Stop Killing Games!, Scott Ross explained how the EU petition required even more signatures to account for the invalid signatures that would eventually be removed upon auditing, potentially leading the net amount of signatures to be below the 1 million threshold once again:

"Breaking news, the European Citizens' Initiative has crossed one million signatures. Except it hasn't. This is going to kill morale but there are two things going on here. The first we knew was coming. Every time somebody makes a mistake when they sign the initiative, their signature gets invalidated. So that means, we need more signatures to make up for everybody's mistakes... So, in this case, we need to pick up the slack for the people who literally can't write their own name properly. That could be a lot. I've ten percent minimum, twenty percent is better, forty percent to be really safe. Or it would be, but we have a second problem..."

Scott Ross had recently made a video talking about the Stop Killing Games movement, explicitly reacting and responding to claims made about the movement by popular Twitch streamer Thor "Pirate Games." Ross had called out many points used by Pirate Games to critique the movement, with him even labeling some statements by Thor as "baffling."

With his video helping the movement cover new audiences and increase its reach, popular YouTubers such as Felix "PewDiePie" and Charlie "MoistCritical" also made a post and video specifically dedicated to the Stop Killing Games movement. The subsequent rise to 1 million signatures was quick.

However, Scott Ross has warned that this sudden popularity could also spell doom for the movement, specifically with reports of some individuals allegedly spoofing their signatures for the EU petition. Ross has clarified that this is not a "change.org" petition, and that spoofing signatures could mean legal trouble:

"I've received several reports of people claiming to spoof signatures on the initiative site. First off, I want to say that this is not a Change.org petition. This is a government process. Spoofing signatures on it is a crime. Please do not do this. They'll be checked later by the EU commission, and my guess is the fake ones ill get turned over to Europol or Interpol, and they'll follow up on this... Don't worry, none of this will invalidate initiative, all legitimate signatures will still count."

The Stop Killing Games movement had become popular, partially due to the controversy surrounding Pirate Software's comments on the campaign. The latter had been critical of the movement ever since its launch a year ago, with him making multiple points against the movement and its supposed aim, which have since been refuted by Scott Ross.

