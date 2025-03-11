Fousey admits he "harassed and tarnished" N3on's life months after their heated feud

Controversial streamer Yousef "Fousey" has addressed his feud with fellow Kick content creator Ragnesh "N3on." During the 10th day of his 30 Day Water Fast! (NO FOOD) livestream, Fousey's attention was drawn to a fan who asked him to react to N3on's recent diss.

The former YouTube vlogger refused to comment on the Indian-American personality's comments. While admitting to "harassing and tarnishing" N3on's life during their feud, Yousef stated that he needed to "work on his issues."

He elaborated:

"'React to N3on's diss. No. If that's how you want to get your entertainment out of me, you want to see me crash out, no! Here's my reaction to N3on's diss, I haven't even heard what he has said - it's 100% deserved to talk s**t about the kid for months. I literally harassed and tarnished his life a lot. So, whatever he said, by all means. I have to work on my own issues as to why the f**k... I know what it is, what it's about. I basically took out my frustration of the industry... onto him, which I shouldn't have."

The Palestinian-American personality continued:

"And I wish N3on nothing but the best. The kid is early in his career. He has a long, long, long, long, long way to go. And I wish him nothing but the best and most success and happiness in his life, especially during Ramadan."

Readers can access Fousey's Kick VOD (video on demand) by clicking here [Timestamp - 06:35:15].

Fousey and N3on's controversy briefly explained

The catalyst for Fousey and N3on's feud can be traced to September 17, 2024, when the former accused the latter of "scamming" him. According to Yousef, Ragnesh supposedly refused to pay him back $1,000 following a gambling wager.

On September 20, 2024, Fousey seemed to threaten N3on just days before TwitchCon 2024 in San Diego, California. Claiming that he had to teach the Kick streamer a "lesson," the 35-year-old remarked:

"N3on, don't let me f**king see you at TwitchCon, and I'm being serious now. And I'll tell you this in a text, but I don't want to text you. You disrespected me, big time! And I know it was a joke. You're young, I've got to teach you a lesson. Don't let me see you at TwitchCon."

The two content creators eventually met at the annual streamer convention, and N3on finally paid Fousey what he owed. They also resolved their dispute at the time.

Things heated up again in October 2024 when Fousey accused N3on's girlfriend, Sam Frank, of allegedly cheating on him. He also used the homophobic F-slur to refer to Ragnesh:

"She's already f**king another dude. She's already sucking my d**k at night in the car, in the passenger. You're at home, thinking she's sleeping. You f**ked up! Don't worry. She ain't worried about you no more. She moved on. She's in better hands. Little kid, 19 years old. Actually, you know what? You're a little 19-year-old fag**t."

The following month, on November 10, 2024, Fousey made headlines once again when he admitted to view-botting on the Stake-backed livestreaming platform, claiming that N3on influenced him to do so.

