G FUEL announces "end of an era," netizens speculate rebranding

G FUEL, a popular caffeinated energy beverage marketed to gamers in collaboration with prominent streamers and content creators, has announced the &quot;end of an era.&quot; On September 2, 2025, the organization took to X to issue a PR statement, thanking those who had been a part of its journey and announcing that it was now &quot;logging out.&quot;G FUEL wrote:&quot;After years of shaking things up, fueling the grind, and rewriting the rules, it's the end of an era. We've had the honor of being there through the late nights, the big wins, the impossible comebacks, and the unforgettable moments that made G FUEL more than just energy. It's been an incredible journey being able to build alongside creators, gamers, streamers, and a community that became family. Every tub cracked, every shaker raised, every memory made... we've felt the love every step of the way. So, to everyone who's been a part of it thank you, we love you. Logging out. G FUEL.&quot;The announcement went viral, garnering over 2.3 million views in just a few hours. Thousands of netizens chimed in on the matter, with some believing the brand was rebranding.X user @AgingDeath shared a screenshot of a proposed Community Note, which read:&quot;GFuel isn't shutting down; they're rebranding! They announced a new logo, website, and Formula 2.0 with upgraded ingredients and flavors launching September 2025. The &quot;end of an era&quot; post marks the shift from the old setup. Check https://gfuel.com/ for details on pre-orders.&quot;Many others, who speculated that G FUEL was shutting down, also shared their thoughts.&quot;This was like the only energy drink for the gaming community,&quot; X user @LuiiVALO posted.&quot;Wait… are they shutting down or this is just a click bait?&quot; X user @0xKlaayn asked.&quot;This cannot be real rn What else am I supposed to snort in the mornings?&quot; YouTuber The Act Man wrote.G FUEL said it was &quot;ushering in a whole new era&quot; while announcing PewDiePie's Collector's BoxIn a recent blog post announcing PewDiePie's Collector's Box, G FUEL stated that it was &quot;ushering in a whole new era,&quot; including &quot;a fresh new look.&quot; It also announced a celebration of new beginnings, writing:&quot;We’re ushering in a whole new era of G FUEL! From a fresh look to epic new drops, we are more than excited for what 2025 and the future beyond holds—but what better way to kick it all off than with the King of YouTube himself! Celebrate 15 years of the King of YouTube and this historic moment that marks a brand new era in G FUEL history.&quot;However, as of this writing, G FUEL has not officially revealed any details about a rebranding.