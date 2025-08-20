  • home icon
  • Streamers
  • "Goated granny": Fans react as 76-year-old streamer goes viral for her Counter-Strike 2 skills

"Goated granny": Fans react as 76-year-old streamer goes viral for her Counter-Strike 2 skills

By Vishnu Menon
Published Aug 20, 2025 17:36 GMT
i_olga
i_olga's Dust 2 ace is going viral on r/LivestreamFail (Image via i_Olga/YouTube)

On August 19, 2025, r/LivestreamFail, dubbed "The place for all things livestreaming," featured a Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) clip from Twitch's Olga "i_olga," who is a 76-year-old with over 1,100 hours on CS overall. The events seen in the clip took place on the second edition of the Dust map, where Olga bagged an ace in a calm and composed manner while she hovered around the side of the pit down Long A.

Ad

Currently, i_olga's clip has over 8,000 upvotes in under a day, and several Reddit users, like u/asiangangster, gave her props:

"Goated granny."

u/skippy920 jokingly claimed that they might have to reach senior citizen status to attain Olga's CS2 skills:

"I just need to wait 32 more years and I can peak."
More reactions to i_olga&#039;s Counter-Strike 2 gameplay (Images via r/LivestreamFail/Reddit)
More reactions to i_olga's Counter-Strike 2 gameplay (Images via r/LivestreamFail/Reddit)

u/Warm-Reporter8965 mentioned how age is just a number:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"People need to realize that you're never too old for most things."

u/gynoidi mentioned i_olga's Russian heritage, noting CS2's popularity in the country:

"In russia, everyone plays counter-strike... everyone."

Looking at i_olga's history on Twitch and Counter-Strike 2

Ad

i_olga's "About" section on Twitch mentions her age and how streaming video games is a form of relaxation for her, which is uncommon for people in her age range:

"My name is Olga, I am 76 years old and I am a pensioner. I decided to become a streamer and I am not a newcomer here. When I play, I forget everything, you could say I detach from my worries, I am learning to manage and exploring the world of computer games, as there was nothing like this in my generation."
Ad

Further regarding her interest in Counter-Strike, she mentioned that the shooter opened her up to more games and made her more comfortable on a PC:

"I play not only CS, but also other games, for example: Minecraft, Metro, Tomb raider, Bioshock. Atomic Heart, Diablo 2, Thanks to CS:GO, I practically stopped looking at the keyboard and it became easier for me to play other games."

In February 2025, Olga peaked at over 14,250 live viewers watching her play CS2. Her streams typically last two to four hours, and she has been relatively consistent on Twitch since January 2021.

About the author
Vishnu Menon

Vishnu Menon

Vishnu Menon is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who covers Streamer news.
His approach involves thorough research, reliable sourcing, and presenting the information to his readers with maximum insight.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Niladri Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications