"Goated granny": Fans react as 76-year-old streamer goes viral for her Counter-Strike 2 skills

On August 19, 2025, r/LivestreamFail, dubbed &quot;The place for all things livestreaming,&quot; featured a Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) clip from Twitch's Olga &quot;i_olga,&quot; who is a 76-year-old with over 1,100 hours on CS overall. The events seen in the clip took place on the second edition of the Dust map, where Olga bagged an ace in a calm and composed manner while she hovered around the side of the pit down Long A.Currently, i_olga's clip has over 8,000 upvotes in under a day, and several Reddit users, like u/asiangangster, gave her props:&quot;Goated granny.&quot;u/skippy920 jokingly claimed that they might have to reach senior citizen status to attain Olga's CS2 skills:&quot;I just need to wait 32 more years and I can peak.&quot;More reactions to i_olga's Counter-Strike 2 gameplay (Images via r/LivestreamFail/Reddit)u/Warm-Reporter8965 mentioned how age is just a number:&quot;People need to realize that you're never too old for most things.&quot;u/gynoidi mentioned i_olga's Russian heritage, noting CS2's popularity in the country:&quot;In russia, everyone plays counter-strike... everyone.&quot;Looking at i_olga's history on Twitch and Counter-Strike 276-year-old streamer i_olga got an Ace on Dust2. byu/number384759 inLivestreamFaili_olga's &quot;About&quot; section on Twitch mentions her age and how streaming video games is a form of relaxation for her, which is uncommon for people in her age range:&quot;My name is Olga, I am 76 years old and I am a pensioner. I decided to become a streamer and I am not a newcomer here. When I play, I forget everything, you could say I detach from my worries, I am learning to manage and exploring the world of computer games, as there was nothing like this in my generation.&quot;Further regarding her interest in Counter-Strike, she mentioned that the shooter opened her up to more games and made her more comfortable on a PC:&quot;I play not only CS, but also other games, for example: Minecraft, Metro, Tomb raider, Bioshock. Atomic Heart, Diablo 2, Thanks to CS:GO, I practically stopped looking at the keyboard and it became easier for me to play other games.&quot;In February 2025, Olga peaked at over 14,250 live viewers watching her play CS2. Her streams typically last two to four hours, and she has been relatively consistent on Twitch since January 2021.