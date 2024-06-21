“He just makes England terrible” - KSI goes after Harry Kane’s poor performance as England fail to beat Denmark

Sidemen member and YouTuber Olajide "KSI" made a series of posts on X amid the UEFA Euro 2024 match between England and Denmark, which ended in a draw. The creator was disappointed by England's performance, specifically that of the team captain Harry Kane, and claimed that his being in the team's starting lineup was making the team "terrible."

Kane became the captain of the England cricket team in 2018 and has since represented the country in tournaments like the FIFA World Cup, the UEFA Nations League, and the UEFA Euro.

The latest match between England and Denmark was the second one in the lineup for Group C, taking place in Frankfurt, Germany. It ended in a 1-1 draw for the two teams, with Harry Kane being the one to score a goal for England. Expressing his opinion on England's lackluster performance in the match in a post on June 20, 2024, KSI stated:

Trending

"England will never win a trophy if Kane continues to start. Don’t hate the guy, he just makes England terrible."

Expand Tweet

KSI discusses Harry Kane's performance amid draw between England and Denmark in the UEFA Euro 2024

Expand Tweet

KSI, along with the rest of the Sidemen, are known to be huge football fans. The creator in particular is a well-known Arsenal FC fan, and often publicly discusses the football matches his favorite club gets into along with its performance.

The Sidemen star's passion for the sport has been historically evident, with him going on a rant about Arsenal's performance during a podcast episode with the rest of the Sidemen members in May 2024.

Apart from his critical opinion of Harry Kane, he blamed Gareth Southgate, the national team's manager, for the "wrong" tactics being utilized for the team's play. He claimed that for the team to accommodate Kane's playing style, fast wingers were required to "run behind" as it would allow the team to take advantage of his ability to "pick them out" in the midfield.

In another post on X, he stated:

"If we’re gonna play Kane, then we need fast wingers to run behind because he’s great at picking them out when he comes in midfield. Idk the tactics are all wrong. Maybe it’s Southgate’s fault. It’s probably Southgate’s fault."

In other news, KSI called out Andrew Tate after the latter used multiple racially motivated slurs and epithets in a post on X. The creator replied to the post directly and stated that he had "lost it" in the past few weeks. Many netizens also took to X and criticized Tate.