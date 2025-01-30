"He never reached out": MrBeast says he would have tried buying Hot Ones if Sean Evans had reached out

YouTube star Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, has said he would have been interested in buying the popular show Hot Ones on a January 29, 2025 podcast episode of The Colin and Samir Show. In December 2024, BuzzFeed sold the YouTube show hosted by Sean Evans for around $82 million in December 2024. Hot Ones was bought by a list of investors that included George Soros, Sean Evans, Rhett & Link's Mythical Entertainment, and Crooked Media.

Towards the end of the January 29 podcast, Colin brought up the sale, stating that their showrunner had made claims in the past about how MrBeast would be the one buying Hot Ones from BuzzFeed:

"So, it [Hot Ones] sold for $82 million. But when we made our episode it hadn't sold yet and David our showrunner was on the show with us and he was like, 'I have a hot take. I think that MrBeast would potentially buy Hot Ones from BuzzFeed.'"

In addition to being the most-subscribed YouTuber in the world, MrBeast is also in the food business. This includes his Feastables chocolate bars, and the recently launched packaged lunchbox brand Lunchly. Now, it seems that he would have been up for buying Hot Ones as well.

Donaldson replied, stating that Sean Evans did not reach out to him about the sale. MrBeast further hinted that he would have tried buying the show if he had known about the situation:

"He never reached out. I mean, if he did I probably would."

When Colin asked for clarification, MrBeast confirmed:

"Of course."

MrBeast says he would have "loved to help run" Hot Ones while discussing not getting an opportunity to buy it

Timestamp 1:16:56

Colin continued to question the YouTuber about the possibility of acquiring media properties like Hot Ones:

"Is that something you'd be interested in? You would acquire media properties like that?"

MrBeast had an answer ready. While he acknowledged that he did not have the money to buy Hot Ones outright, the content creator turned businessman claimed he was willing to finance through a bank because he would have loved to help run the show:

"I mean, I don't have that kind of money right now because I'm dumping everything into everything I'm doing. But, I mean we could have, you know, financed it through a bank and I would have actually really loved to help run the show."

The entrepreneur also claimed that his recent experience with consumer packaged goods (CPG) because of Feastables and Lunchly would have helped double or triple the sale of Hot Ones' sauces:

"And you know just because especially with how knee-deep I am in CPG, I mean, I could have showed him probably how to 2-3x sales in the sauce pretty quickly."

MrBeast also lamented that Sean Evans and the other investors had not contacted him about buying Hot Ones:

"When I saw that article, I was like, 'Oh, he should have called me!'"

MrBeast is currently in the process of releasing the last few episodes of his Prime Video show Beast Games, which brings aspects of reality TV to his usual YouTube video-styled production. Those interested to know more should check out our breakdown of the first two episodes.

