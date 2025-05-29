Popular streamer Turner "Tfue" has accused Tyler "Ninja" of trying to sabotage his career during Fortnite's peak popularity. Tfue appeared as a guest on the 458th episode of the IMPAULSIVE podcast hosted by Logan Paul and Mike Majlak. At one point during the conversation, the content creator's Fortnite and streaming rivalry with Ninja came up.

Mike Majlak claimed that Tfue "wanted to kill" Ninja in real life. The Florida native stated that this was "true," and explained why he became involved in a feud with the 33-year-old.

While alleging that Ninja attempted to have his Twitch account permanently terminated "behind his back," Tfue stated:

"Yeah, that's true. Yeah, I tried to... I wanted to box or whatever. So, I got suspended on Twitch for, like, saying some racial thing that I don't even remember. It was something stupid. It was like the raccoon thing or something. I don't remember what exactly it was. But anyway, I got suspended on Twitch, and he (Ninja) reached out to my partner, s**t manager, and like, tried to, like, get them to, like, permanently terminate my account behind my back. So, that's kind of what set that off."

Logan Paul responded by describing the situation as "serious." When asked if Ninja considered Tfue a "threat," the latter replied:

"Yeah, I was just a threat to him, and in the space. So, he tried to kinda eliminate me at the time. And I was just like... at the time, I was just mad because, you know, I know we're rivals, whatever, but like, it was never that deep for me. So, at the time, I was just upset about that."

Timestamp - 00:51:57

Tfue says he was "just pissed" after finding that Ninja allegedly tried to sabotage his Twitch career

As the podcast continued, Tfue reflected on how he reacted after learning that Ninja allegedly tried to get his Twitch channel permanently banned:

"I was just pissed. (Mike Majlak responds, 'But how did it get to a point where you where trying to box him? Did you ever have words with them?') I don't know. I don't think so. I think that was kind of like a public..."

As of this writing, Ninja has not responded to Tfue's recent comments.

