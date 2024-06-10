Heelmike and Jon Zherka reportedly permanently banned from Kick following a "series of controversial events"

On June 10, 2024, reports surfaced on social media indicating that controversial streamers Michael "Heelmike" and Jon Zherka had been permanently banned from Kick. Prominent esports personality Jake Lucky posted an update on X earlier today, stating that the two content creators were suspended following a "series of controversial events."

Jake Lucky also claimed to have been informed that the Stake-backed platform's decision to ban Heelmike and Zherka was "irreversible."

He wrote:

"Kick have permanently banned both streamers HeelMike and Zherka following a series of controversial events over the past year. The decision I've been told will be irreversible."

At the time of writing, the following message appears when accessing Michael and Jon's Kick channels:

"404 - Oops, something went wrong. We can't find the page you're looking for."

This error message appeared when trying to access the Kick streamers' channels (Image via Kick.com)

Heelmike and Zherka address the community after getting reportedly permanently banned from Kick, latter claims he "did nothing wrong"

On the same day (June 10, 2024), Heelmike and Jon Zherka addressed the community via posts on X. According to Michael, the Kick streamers "got set up" by a "trusted worker." He also shared a 52-second clip with no video, referring to it as a "secret recording."

Calling himself and Zheka "innocent," the 29-year-old tweeted:

"Last night we got set up by a trusted worker of mine, this is me kicking out the girls. (Secret recording). She wanted fame so bad that she tried taking us down for it. They are both snakes, nasty and evil women. Told you we are innocent, you stupid f**ks."

Heelmike's tweet, dated June 10, 2024 (Image via X)

Meanwhile, Zherka claimed he "did nothing wrong," and that a "trust worker sniped them for clout." The Canadian-Albanian personality accused the individual of "lying nonstop," writing:

"I did nothing wrong. Followed every professional step by ID checking with multiple people and making sure that it was real by asking Abby before going on with the with IRL stream. A trusted worker of ours (Abby) clearly sniped us for clout on our off day and lied nonstop with the real ID of her friend's sister that looks just like her. We ditched all the other girls cause they were not verified by this worker and stuck with the one girl that was clearly a clout-chasing plant and the nuke to the whole broadcast."

This is not the first time Michael has made headlines for contentious reasons. On April 11, 2024, the content creator was involved in a violent physical altercation, which resulted in him getting injured.