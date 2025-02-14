"His girl influencing him": Fans react as Kai Cenat announces he's leaving Atlanta and moving to a new city

A video of Twitch star Kai Cenat announcing that he is moving to a new city has garnered attention on social media. On February 14, 2025, a 48-second video from his most recent livestream surfaced on X. In it, Cenat informed his audience that this would be his final broadcast from the AMP (Any Means Possible) house in Atlanta, Georgia.

While referring to Atlanta as an amazing place, the two-time Streamer of the Year award winner stated:

"I got another announcement. I want to tell you all something. Okay? Atlanta is an amazing city. I love Atlanta. Atlanta is f**king amazing. But, chat, I am moving to a different city. This is my last time streaming in Atlanta. I am moving to a different city. All right? I'm going to say that loud and clear - this is my last time in Atlanta, I am moving to a different city."

Cenat then explained why he decided to move to another place:

"The reason why I am moving is due to the fact that, like, I don't know, it's been a little gloomy and stuff here. Like, I don't know. The only thing is to where I'm moving, the city I'm moving to is, like, the crime rate is high up there. But, like, I'm in a good part of the city. So, I'll be good. But this is my last time streaming in Atlanta. After this, y'all won't seeing s**t in Atlanta. So, I just had to make that very clear."

Fans had a lot to say about Kai Cenat's announcement. While some believed that he was moving in with his girlfriend, Gabrielle Alayah, also known as "Gigi," others speculated that the streamer was moving to a different city for his upcoming Batman Arkham marathon.

"Yea his girl influencing him … seen this many times before," X user @Jaleel24x8 remarked.

"He moving in with Gigi," @mrypn5 commented.

"Just so yall stay informed, this is most likely the rollout for the Batman Marathon. “Moving to a city where the Crime rate is high” but “he gon live in a good area”. If that doesn’t scream Gotham or Batman to yall then idk yk," X user @Calos100794 wrote.

Kai Cenat has claimed that his Batman Arkham marathon is "going to be crazy"

On January 11, 2025, Kai Cenat provided details about his highly-anticipated Batman Arkham marathon, stating that Warner Bros. "loved" the concept for the livestream. He also said the entertainment studio would help him obtain legitimate Batman movie props, such as costumes, "real-life caves," suits, gadgets, and cars:

"I got lucky enough to talk to Warner Bros. So, I'm not going to lie, this is crazy, I can't even say that I'm talking to Warner Bros. They are going to try help me out. Now listen, we've been scoping caves, real-life caves, we've been scoping a whole bunch of real-life things used in actual Batman movies."

However, Kai Cenat did not disclose when the special event would commence on his Twitch channel.

