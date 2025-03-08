How much did Sidemen Charity match raise? Live updates explored

The Sidemen Charity Match 2025 is currently underway, and at the end of the first half, the event has already raised over £3 million, smashing the set goal of 2.4 million. The Charity Match 2025 is dedicated to supporting three charitable organizations, with the funds raised being distributed as follows: 50% to BBC Children in Need, 43% to Bright Side, and 7% to M7 Education.

In 2023, the Charity Match raised £2 million for charity, and this year's event aimed to surpass that figure. In the 2025 edition, the match crossed the 1.5 million mark thirty minutes into the first half.

Sidemen charity match halftime updates

At half-time, the Charity Match 2025 stands at an exciting 4-4, with both teams delivering an intense and entertaining first half. Goals have come from some of the biggest names in the creator world, including TBJZL, Theo Baker, Joe Weller, and Miniminter, who have all showcased impressive skill and composure under pressure.

Josh "Zerkaa" secured his long-anticipated goal during this match. For context, Josh was unable to score in any Charity Match edition, and the Sidemen made it clear that getting Josh to score was a top priority. Fans were also eager to see if Zerkaa would finally break through.

Through a yellow-card foul from Max Fosh from the YouTube Allstars, Josh stepped up to the penalty spot and buried it in the bottom-left corner.

Currently, over 1.6 million viewers watch live, making it one of the most-watched Sidemen matches ever. Over 90,000 are in attendance at Wembley Stadium in London, which is known for showcasing sporting excellence.

Moreover, half-time saw an appearance from British rapper AJ Tracey. Adding to the excitement, KSI himself took the stage to perform his viral hit, Thick Of It.

For those unable to attend in person, the match is being livestreamed for free on the Sidemen's official YouTube channel.

