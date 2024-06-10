How old is Brittani Boren Leach? YouTuber pregnant with baby no. 7 with husband Jeff

Brittani Boren Leach, 33, announced her seventh her husband Jeff, on Monday, June 10. Brittani uploaded a post on Instagram, where the influencer mom was seen with her entire family on a beach day.

The post was captioned as:

"We’ve been keeping a little secret. Coming January 2025, our family is growing by two more tiny feet! We can’t wait to meet this little Miracle."

Trending

Brittani and Jeff are now parents to five sons and one daughter- Cam, Cole, Cash, Cooper, Carter, and Sydney. They reportedly had a son named Crew, who passed away in December 2019, at the age of only three months. The couple has one older daughter whom Jeff had from a previous relationship.

YouTuber mother Brittani Boren Leach announced her pregnancy with husband Jeff through a social media post

A few days back, Brittani Boren Leach shared scenes from a beach day, which fans assumed might be a pregnancy announcement. The influencer, however, did not confirm anything back then, and instead waited till June 10 to reveal the big news.

Fans and viewers further sent their heartiest wishes to the couple. A few months ago in September 2023, she followed the tradition of celebrating the birthday of her late child Crew. In an Instagram post, she wrote a caption which read:

"A few weeks ago I was playing trains on the floor with my a few of my boys and I remember thinking, 'I bet Crew would have loved this.' I don’t know why that thought came to mind, I might even call it a Mother’s intuition, but I decided that maybe he would have wanted do a train theme for his cake this year."

She added:

"So this morning I made his cake for tomorrow, just like I do for all my kid’s birthdays, wishing I could see his face when he saw the finished cake. I know he’s smiling at it from Heaven, but my heart misses him so much."

The family has a custom of baking a baked cake on a specific day each year. She continued by saying how important it was to her to honor Crew's birthday each year.

Brittani Boren Leach and Jeff went through a dark phase when the couple lost their child

While Brittani Boren Leach and Jeff shared an amazing piece of news recently, the couple went through a tragic phase in 2019, when their 3-month-old son Crew passed away during Christmas time. However, after Crew, the couple had another son named Cam. The baby was born on September 9, 2022, at 10.32 am local time, to Brittani and Jeff.

The couple had difficulties with Cam as well. In 2022, the baby was diagnosed with respiratory syncytial virus. Brittani then further shared a video of her toddler finding it hard to breathe. The news came about three years after Crew passed away.