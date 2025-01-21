"I actually hope she gets banned": Fans react as ExtraEmily seemingly points a gun at Mizkif

Twitch streamer Emily "ExtraEmily" has gone viral on social media for controversial reasons. On January 20, 2025, ExtraEmily appeared on Matthew "Mizkif's" house-cleaning livestream. At one point, she grabbed and showcased a black box containing Mizkif's firearm.

Upon seeing how she handled the gun, the co-founder of One True King (OTK) exclaimed:

"Holy god! Jesus Christ! Okay!"

ExtraEmily then seemingly pointed the gun in Mizkif's direction, pretending to fire it. The latter was surprised to see this and called her out for her actions:

"Holy s**t, Emily, that's a f**king gun! (Emily responds, 'There's nothing in here!') You really trust me to make sure that the gun is properly put away? There could be, like, an extra bullet in there! And you're going... chat, would she get a seven-day ban if she killed me?"

In response, the 27-year-old stated:

"I'm not putting my hand on the trigger. I'm not that stupid... I think. Is that it? Not even a two-week (ban)?"

Timestamp: 05:46:28

ExtraEmily's antics on Mizkif's livestream have elicited reactions from over 251 netizens on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Redditor u/CyonHal advocated for her ban from the livestreaming platform.

"I actually hope she gets banned for a couple (of) days just so she really understands that she f**ked up and learns a lesson in firearm safety," u/CyonHal commented.

Several fans criticized the content creator's handling of the firearm during the livestream.

"Pointing it at him, then herself is f**king crazy. If she said 'Bro, it's empty, calm down,' click click click, it would have mirrored every single idiot that has done this," Redditor u/-not_a_knife remarked.

"NGL (Not Going To Lie), this is scarier than any dumb thing she's done, like top-tier dumb, and I enjoy ExtraEmily, but this is f**king dumb," u/ledbetterus stated.

"I know that's not loaded, but aren't you supposed to treat all firearms as if they were loaded? On top of that, isn't that legit brandishing firearm on stream? I am sure it's bannable offense right?" u/CasuallyOrangeCat wrote.

A Redditor reacts to the Twitch streamer's viral clip (Image via r/LivestreamFail subreddit)

ExtraEmily's recent controversy briefly summarized

ExtraEmily made headlines at the beginning of this year when she stated that she would not repay $140,000 in college tuition fees to her parents. The content creator's statements went viral, resulting in her facing backlash from the online community.

Eventually, fellow Twitch streamer Fiona "Fanfan" chimed in on the situation, saying she was in the "same boat" as ExtraEmily and didn't intend to repay her mother.

On January 7, 2025, the OTK member issued a public statement on X, announcing that she paid back $140,000 to her parents following the student loan controversy. Furthermore, she said she would never let her family suffer.

