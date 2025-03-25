"I can't believe I dated that b**ch": Jack Doherty claims McKinley Richardson called cops on him following breakup

Controversial internet personality Jack Doherty has claimed that McKinley Richardson called the cops on him following their breakup. On March 24, 2025, the content creator hosted a livestream on Parti, during which he showed the police arriving at his residence.

While stating that Richardson packed her belongings and called the police, Doherty claimed that she had been "plotting" against him:

"Guys, look, me and McKinley just broke up. The cops are outside of my house right now. She just called the cops on me, packed all her s**t, and took her f**king car. Insane, bro! I can't believe I dated that b**ch for the past two years. It doesn't even seem real! It's insane. Evil, bro. She has been plotting this s**t for a minute. This b**ch used me for f**king money! For real! For sure."

Explaining why he believed Richardson "used him for money," the 21-year-old remarked:

"I never thought it would be possible, but it's obvious! Like, no b**ch flips like that in 24 hours, changes their passwords. Called the cops to take all their s**t like that. Like, who the f**k does that after I've done everything for this girl for the past two years?"

On the same day, Jack Doherty took to X to post an 18-second video with the caption "I'm single," which appeared to show McKinley Richardson leaving the house. He said:

"My girlfriend called the cops on me to get all her stuff out. Insane! Like, what the f**k? I can't believe it's happening. You guys wouldn't even believe it..."

What has Jack Doherty said about breakup with McKinley Richardson?

In a one-minute-six-second video posted on X, Jack Doherty discussed his relationship and disclosed that McKinley Richardson was returning to Las Vegas after an argument.

Providing details about the matter, the permanently banned Kick streamer said:

"I don't know if I should talk about this. Kimmy's going back to her house in Vegas because we got in an argument. So, that's really what happened. 'What was the fight about?' Literally nothing. The dumbest argument ever turned into the biggest argument ever."

Claiming he and Richardson had lately started to become "lazy," Doherty said:

"I just wanted to wake up early in the morning, like, we're just f**king getting lazy recently, and I don't like that. You are who you surround yourself with. So, wanted to shape her good, too, and I wanted to just be on our s**t because we're so lucky in life with what we have. And I want to keep living it. I don't know, sometimes it's hard to balance relationships and business."

As of this writing, McKinley Richardson has not commented on the situation discussed by Jack Doherty.

