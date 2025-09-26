"I do it the best possible way": Trainwreckstv responds to accusation that he "ruined lives by gambling"

Kick streamer Tyler &quot;Trainwreckstv&quot; recently responded to allegations made against him by a viewer that he has &quot;ruined lives&quot; through his content centered around gambling. To those uninitiated, Trainwreckstv is known to host livestreams in which he plays a variety of games of chance on Stake, the online casino service affiliated with Kick.While denying the accusation, Trainwreckstv asked the viewer if their viewpoint on gambling was &quot;consistent&quot; when it came to Twitch as well, which, as per him, indulges in sports-related betting:&quot;I don't think so, man. Sorry, brother, I don't think so. I wonder if you hold that, if you hold that sentiment consistently across Twitch, the very platform you defend.&quot;Stating that he was open to discussions on the topic and did not want to make his live chat an &quot;echo chamber&quot; of his fans and followers, Trainwreckstv continued:&quot;You don't need to ban the guy. I mean, he's spamming. Danzy (viewer), you don't need to spam, you can type it once, I'll read it. I'm not like these other streamers who create echo chambers, and you know, don't read things. I'll have a talk with you about it.&quot;&quot;Do you hold your opinion consistent?&quot;: Trainwreckstv digs into viewer accusing of having &quot;ruined lives&quot; through his gambling endeavorsTrainwreckstv is the co-founder of Kick, which is one of the leading streaming platforms apart from Twitch. Kick was created by Eddie Craven and Bijan Tehrani, who are also the founders of Stake. Subsequently, the streaming personality consistently holds Kick broadcasts centered around his gambling experience on Stake.However, after being called out by the viewer, Train asked the former if they held the same opinion across platforms:&quot;Danzy, are you consistent? Do you go across Twitch, do you look at what the stats are? Do you see that the most prevalent form of gambling in underage gambling, and the most addictive form of gambling, is sports betting, which has been normalized in America, which, by the way, has a billion-dollar deal with the very platform you sit here and side with. Do you hold your opinon consistent across all the TV you watch, across all the sports that sit there and post their affiliate codes of the casinos they sponsor with, and actually encourage you to gamble.&quot;Furthermore, Train claimed to have &quot;declined a billion dollars&quot; to keep his gambling &quot;transparent and authentic&quot;:&quot;Do you hold it consistent or just type stupid sh** in my chat. The person who has actually declined a billion dollars. A billion with a B, by the way. Declined it in order to keep it transparent and authentic. Now, does how I do it make it good? No, but it makes it better. The problem with the gambling world is everyone says it's bad so it's justified doing it the worst way possible. I do it the best possible way. There is actually no better than the way I do it.&quot;Previously, Trainwreckstv had claimed that playing League of Legends and World of Warcraft led to &quot;worse addictions&quot; in comparison with gambling and substance abuse.