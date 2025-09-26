  • home icon
  • Streamers
  • "I do it the best possible way": Trainwreckstv responds to accusation that he "ruined lives by gambling"

"I do it the best possible way": Trainwreckstv responds to accusation that he "ruined lives by gambling"

By Atharv Kapoor
Modified Sep 26, 2025 01:37 GMT
Kick streamer Trainwreckstv recently reacted to a viewer
Kick streamer Trainwreckstv recently reacted to a viewer's remarks about his gambling content (Image via trainwreckstv/Kick)

Kick streamer Tyler "Trainwreckstv" recently responded to allegations made against him by a viewer that he has "ruined lives" through his content centered around gambling. To those uninitiated, Trainwreckstv is known to host livestreams in which he plays a variety of games of chance on Stake, the online casino service affiliated with Kick.

Ad

While denying the accusation, Trainwreckstv asked the viewer if their viewpoint on gambling was "consistent" when it came to Twitch as well, which, as per him, indulges in sports-related betting:

"I don't think so, man. Sorry, brother, I don't think so. I wonder if you hold that, if you hold that sentiment consistently across Twitch, the very platform you defend."

Stating that he was open to discussions on the topic and did not want to make his live chat an "echo chamber" of his fans and followers, Trainwreckstv continued:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"You don't need to ban the guy. I mean, he's spamming. Danzy (viewer), you don't need to spam, you can type it once, I'll read it. I'm not like these other streamers who create echo chambers, and you know, don't read things. I'll have a talk with you about it."

"Do you hold your opinion consistent?": Trainwreckstv digs into viewer accusing of having "ruined lives" through his gambling endeavors

Ad

Trainwreckstv is the co-founder of Kick, which is one of the leading streaming platforms apart from Twitch. Kick was created by Eddie Craven and Bijan Tehrani, who are also the founders of Stake. Subsequently, the streaming personality consistently holds Kick broadcasts centered around his gambling experience on Stake.

However, after being called out by the viewer, Train asked the former if they held the same opinion across platforms:

"Danzy, are you consistent? Do you go across Twitch, do you look at what the stats are? Do you see that the most prevalent form of gambling in underage gambling, and the most addictive form of gambling, is sports betting, which has been normalized in America, which, by the way, has a billion-dollar deal with the very platform you sit here and side with. Do you hold your opinon consistent across all the TV you watch, across all the sports that sit there and post their affiliate codes of the casinos they sponsor with, and actually encourage you to gamble."
Ad

Furthermore, Train claimed to have "declined a billion dollars" to keep his gambling "transparent and authentic":

"Do you hold it consistent or just type stupid sh** in my chat. The person who has actually declined a billion dollars. A billion with a B, by the way. Declined it in order to keep it transparent and authentic. Now, does how I do it make it good? No, but it makes it better. The problem with the gambling world is everyone says it's bad so it's justified doing it the worst way possible. I do it the best possible way. There is actually no better than the way I do it."
Ad

Previously, Trainwreckstv had claimed that playing League of Legends and World of Warcraft led to "worse addictions" in comparison with gambling and substance abuse.

About the author
Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He covers the latest news surrounding content creators across platforms like Twitch, Kick, YouTube, and Rumble. An avid PC gamer, he enjoys playing shooter titles, such as Marvel Rivals, and replaying his favorite game, Red Dead Redemption 2, for the third time.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Atharv Kapoor
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications