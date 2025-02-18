"I got $9 from ads": Asmongold reveals his Twitch income

Popular internet personality Zack "Asmongold" has revealed how much money he made on Twitch over a 30-day period. During a livestream on February 17, 2025, the content creator displayed his Twitch Earnings dashboard, revealing that he earned $37,001.40 from January 19, 2025, to February 17, 2025.
Commenting on how much he made from ad revenue during this period, the co-founder of OTK (One True King) said:
"The whole time that I got for ads... I got $9 from ads on February. That's crazy! Usually, I get $5 a day on ads. 10 cents on ads. 3 cents on ads. 0.16 cents on ads. That's it, bro. Balling the f**k out, man."
Here's a screenshot of the Twitch Earnings dashboard that Asmongold showed during the broadcast:
Asmongold claims he would make a six-figure amount on Twitch if he decides to run advertisements regularly
After revealing that he made $37K over the past month, Asmongold claimed that if he ran ads regularly, he could earn a six-figure income from his livestreams:
"For my viewership, honestly, there should be a zero behind that. Like, if I was running ads all the time and I was, actually like, incentivizing subs, there would be a zero behind that, for sure. Like, it's just... I don't really want to do that. And I'm not going to try to do that."
Timestamp: 05:47:59
When his live viewers claimed that other streamers run "constant ads" on their channels, the Texas-based internet personality responded:
"Yeah, but I feel like that's the reason why people watch this show, is that they don't want to sit there and watch ads constantly and get f**ked around with it. Like, I think people just don't like it, and it's not really... the way I look at it is that I try to have a big picture view of things. So, when I see something like that, and I see, 'Oh, this person is making a lot of money,' etc, in a lot of cases, I don't necessarily think it's a good thing. Right? It's not a good thing long term."
This is not the first time Asmongold has shown his Twitch earnings live on stream. In December 2024, the content creator revealed that he earned over $90k, with ads generating $0.26 in revenue.